ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Beverly, MA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Rhode Island State
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Catherine Rollins Named Director at ULI Boston/New England

BOSTON–Catherine Rollins has been named new director of ULI Boston/New England. She will be working with members on issues related to housing and infrastructure, along with other important land use issues. Her background makes her uniquely suited for this role. Prior to joining ULI Boston/New England, Rollins was most...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

The Peabody Companies’ Lori Aguiar Completes OSHA Certification

BRAINTREE, MA–The Peabody Companies announced that Lori Aguiar has obtained OSHA 10 certification. The certification was awarded upon completion and passing of a 10-hour safety course under the OSHA Outreach Training Program. The 10-hour training course is designed for non-supervisory employees who want to learn more about general health and safety hazards.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

E4H Environments for Health Architecture Welcomes New Partner Candice Barter

BOSTON– E4H Environments for Health Architecture, a design firm solely committed to designing healthcare and health science + technology facilities, announced that Candice Barter, AIA, NCARB, EDAC, has joined the firm as Partner in its Boston office. With over 18 years of health design experience, Barter has led and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#North Shore#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dodge Crossing#Arc#Citizens Bank#Endicott College#Montserrat College Of Art#Small Business Trends#Greater Boston#The Boston Globe
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Jumbo Capital Sells Lowell Building

LOWELL, MA–Boutique real estate brokerage firm Peak Real Estate Partners represented Jumbo Capital Inc. in the sale of 75 Technology Drive, Lowell, Massachusetts to Rhino Capital Advisors LLC. The sale prices was not disclosed. Anthony Biette of Peak represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer in...
LOWELL, MA
NECN

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
rew-online.com

Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville, Massachusetts

Newmark announces the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing Director David Douvadjian, Jr. and Associate Conor Reenstierna of the firm’s Boston Debt & Structured Finance group represented the borrower.
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy