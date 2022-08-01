ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

bostonrealestatetimes.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Catherine Rollins Named Director at ULI Boston/New England
BOSTON–Catherine Rollins has been named new director of ULI Boston/New England. She will be working with members on issues related to housing and infrastructure, along with other important land use issues. Her background makes her uniquely suited for this role. Prior to joining ULI Boston/New England, Rollins was most...
The Peabody Companies’ Lori Aguiar Completes OSHA Certification
BRAINTREE, MA–The Peabody Companies announced that Lori Aguiar has obtained OSHA 10 certification. The certification was awarded upon completion and passing of a 10-hour safety course under the OSHA Outreach Training Program. The 10-hour training course is designed for non-supervisory employees who want to learn more about general health and safety hazards.
E4H Environments for Health Architecture Welcomes New Partner Candice Barter
BOSTON– E4H Environments for Health Architecture, a design firm solely committed to designing healthcare and health science + technology facilities, announced that Candice Barter, AIA, NCARB, EDAC, has joined the firm as Partner in its Boston office. With over 18 years of health design experience, Barter has led and...
Review: Modern Luxury at the Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston
I saw that the Four Seasons One Dalton Street Boston opened back in 2019 and it looked nice and modern. I had a stay booked last summer, but plans fell through. An opportunity arose again for a trip with family to New York and Boston this summer, so I decided to book the Four Seasons again to try it out.
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Jumbo Capital Sells Lowell Building
LOWELL, MA–Boutique real estate brokerage firm Peak Real Estate Partners represented Jumbo Capital Inc. in the sale of 75 Technology Drive, Lowell, Massachusetts to Rhino Capital Advisors LLC. The sale prices was not disclosed. Anthony Biette of Peak represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer in...
NECN
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
rew-online.com
Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville, Massachusetts
Newmark announces the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing Director David Douvadjian, Jr. and Associate Conor Reenstierna of the firm’s Boston Debt & Structured Finance group represented the borrower.
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
whdh.com
Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
