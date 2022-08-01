August edition of 605 Magazine now available

www.dakotanewsnow.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
DTSF staff preparing for August block party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 8th and Railroad will be the site of this month’s block party. Friday’s Eastbank Block Party is put on by Downtown Sioux Falls staff and features food, live, music, and games. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
“Discover Aviation” takes place Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Discover Aviation”, a free event for kids and their families, will take place this coming Thursday. Alan Gabor and Rick Tupper, with the Sioux Falls Airshow, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Sioux Falls East stays alive, Rapid City Post 22 eliminated at Central Plains Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One team from the Rushmore State is still alive at the Central Plains Legion Regional in Rapid City. And it’s not the host team and South Dakota state champion. Sioux Falls East Post 15 bounced back from a loss to West Fargo...
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
First Dillard’s in the Upper Midwest coming to Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest will open in the Empire Mall. The new store is expected to open in the fall of 2023. Dillard’s is open in 29 other states. “We are excited to bring Dillard’s to the...
Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
Several Sioux Falls locations participating in National Night Out event Aug. 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over a dozen locations around Sioux Falls will participate in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Neighborhoods across the nation will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors. This year we have several neighborhoods hosting block parties and cookouts. The Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire/Rescue, and other city departments will also attend, according to a press release.
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
Transferring between SDSU & STC will be easier for nursing students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials at Southeast Technical College and South Dakota State University (SDSU) are celebrating strengthening their partnership with a signing ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m., at The HUB, on the STC campus, 2001 N. Career Ave. Officials...
Tip jar thief; fiery crash; airplane ‘lands’ on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.
National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
Minnehaha County passes on CO2 pipeline moratorium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full Minnehaha county commission room included landowners concerned about Summit carbon solution’s CO2 pipeline and those who believe it could help reduce the state’s carbon footprint. Commissioner Dean Karsky and others say they sympathize with landowners who don’t want their...
