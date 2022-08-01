ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Person of Interest in Ukiah Child Death Located at the Hopland Rancheria

This afternoon the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced that Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, their person of interest in the death of a one-year-old and the abandonment of a two-year-old, was arrested on the Hopland Rancheria. Yesterday afternoon, an abandoned two-year-old child suffering from heatstroke was found on...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Marin Sheriff Sergeant Convicted in DUI Case Out of Rohnert Park

A Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant has pleaded no contest to driving drunk in Rohnert Park. Michael Brovelli hit a fire hydrant with an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle on March 4th. Brovelli, who was off-duty at the time, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit for driving. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a hit and run charge. Instead of serving time behind bars, Brovelli has agreed to complete six days on a work release program. He’s also been ordered to pay close to 23-hundred-dollars in fees and finish a first-time offender drunken driver program.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Sebastopol, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastopol, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRCB 104.9

Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy

Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday.   An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks.    The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush.   "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Fire started in Ukiah creek bed Tuesday declared arson by investigators

A fire in Gibson Creek near South Orchard Avenue Tuesday was intentionally started, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. The incident was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2 by people who saw smoke billowing out of the creek bed near the large tunnel underneath the 300 block of South Orchard Avenue, one who said he was just leaving the CVS parking lot and stopped to check on the fire.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Details Released on Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Healdsburg

There are new details about last Friday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in a rural area east of Healdsburg. A 36-year-old man named David Pelaez-Chavez from Lake County was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. The Santa Rosa Police Department says the man was standing about ten to 15-feet away from deputies, holding a rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe. The deputy fired three times, but it’s unclear how many bullets hit Pelaez-Chavez. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Investigators believe, earlier in the day, Pelaez-Chavez used the rock he was holding to smash a pane of glass in an attempt to break into a home. He then allegedly stole a pickup truck that was on the property.
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Deputy Who Fatally Shot Suspect Near Heladsburg Had Shot and Killed Another Suspect Before

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect to death east of Healdsburg last Friday shot and killed another suspect in his previous job. The deputy, Michael Dietrick, killed a man in 2016, while he was a Clearlake police officer. The Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the suspect, David Pelaez-Chavez, was holding a cantaloupe-sized rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe when he was confronted by two deputies in a creek bed. Investigators say he started making motions to throw the rock before he was shot, but it never left his hand.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Suspicious Fires Being Investigated at a Cloverdale Park

An investigation is underway following several suspicious fires in a park along the Russian River in Cloverdale. There have been four wildfires in Cloverdale River Park since July 24th. Two fires broke out at the same time that day and burned a combined ten-acres of land. Then, on Sunday, there were two more fires that burned less than an acre of land. Fire officials have not determined the causes of any of the four fires. But, they say there was no lightning on either of the days and there are no power lines in the area.
CLOVERDALE, CA
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Legionnaires’ Outbreak in Napa County Linked to Hotel; One Dead

One person is dead and more are seriously sick linked to a bacteria that appears to have come from a Northern California Wine Country hotel. The twist? Those who are sick never stayed at the hotel. Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio tells ABC News the Legionnaires’ outbreak is linked to contaminated water vapor from a cooling tower on the roof of the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa. But none infected stayed at the hotel. They all live nearby. It s been in the air. People living nearby who have flu or pneumonia like symptoms are being told to contact a doctor immediately.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Willits man arrested for ‘recklessly causing fire’ in Ukiah Valley

A Willits man was arrested recently for allegedly “recklessly causing a fire” in Ukiah, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive shortly before 10 p.m. July 22 when it was reported that a suspicious fire had started.
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Immigration Consultant Arrested for Extortion

An immigration consultant from Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of extorting about $25-thousand from nine immigrants. Fifty-two-year-old Victor Farfan, who was arrested at his home last week, is accused of taking advantage of immigrants seeking visas or American citizenship. Farfan worked for the nonprofit California Human Development between 2017 and 2019. His job was helping immigrants with filing immigration paperwork. But, detectives say he demanded extra cash payments from his clients during the immigration filing process. Police first received a report about Farfan last December.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County

A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
mendofever.com

Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
CLEARLAKE, CA

