Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range

An investigation is underway following several suspicious fires in a park along the Russian River in Cloverdale. There have been four wildfires in Cloverdale River Park since July 24th. Two fires broke out at the same time that day and burned a combined ten-acres of land. Then, on Sunday, there were two more fires that burned less than an acre of land. Fire officials have not determined the causes of any of the four fires. But, they say there was no lightning on either of the days and there are no power lines in the area.

CLOVERDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO