Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range

www.ksro.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Searching for Man After Child Last in His Care is Found Deceased
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-03-2022 at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was contacted by...
mendofever.com
Person of Interest in Ukiah Child Death Located at the Hopland Rancheria
This afternoon the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced that Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, their person of interest in the death of a one-year-old and the abandonment of a two-year-old, was arrested on the Hopland Rancheria. Yesterday afternoon, an abandoned two-year-old child suffering from heatstroke was found on...
ksro.com
Marin Sheriff Sergeant Convicted in DUI Case Out of Rohnert Park
A Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant has pleaded no contest to driving drunk in Rohnert Park. Michael Brovelli hit a fire hydrant with an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle on March 4th. Brovelli, who was off-duty at the time, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit for driving. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a hit and run charge. Instead of serving time behind bars, Brovelli has agreed to complete six days on a work release program. He’s also been ordered to pay close to 23-hundred-dollars in fees and finish a first-time offender drunken driver program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy
Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday. An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks. The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush. "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: Video] Evacuations on Ogulin Fire Which Just Started in Lake County
Scanner traffic indicates that around 1:05 p.m. a vegetation fire ignited near the intersection of Highway 52 and Ogulin Canyon Road northeast of Clearlake. A full wildland response including ground and air resources has been dispatched to the incident as it grew at a rapid rate of spread. Highway 53...
Willits News
Fire started in Ukiah creek bed Tuesday declared arson by investigators
A fire in Gibson Creek near South Orchard Avenue Tuesday was intentionally started, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. The incident was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2 by people who saw smoke billowing out of the creek bed near the large tunnel underneath the 300 block of South Orchard Avenue, one who said he was just leaving the CVS parking lot and stopped to check on the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Details Released on Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Healdsburg
There are new details about last Friday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in a rural area east of Healdsburg. A 36-year-old man named David Pelaez-Chavez from Lake County was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. The Santa Rosa Police Department says the man was standing about ten to 15-feet away from deputies, holding a rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe. The deputy fired three times, but it’s unclear how many bullets hit Pelaez-Chavez. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Investigators believe, earlier in the day, Pelaez-Chavez used the rock he was holding to smash a pane of glass in an attempt to break into a home. He then allegedly stole a pickup truck that was on the property.
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
ksro.com
Deputy Who Fatally Shot Suspect Near Heladsburg Had Shot and Killed Another Suspect Before
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect to death east of Healdsburg last Friday shot and killed another suspect in his previous job. The deputy, Michael Dietrick, killed a man in 2016, while he was a Clearlake police officer. The Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the suspect, David Pelaez-Chavez, was holding a cantaloupe-sized rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe when he was confronted by two deputies in a creek bed. Investigators say he started making motions to throw the rock before he was shot, but it never left his hand.
ksro.com
Suspicious Fires Being Investigated at a Cloverdale Park
An investigation is underway following several suspicious fires in a park along the Russian River in Cloverdale. There have been four wildfires in Cloverdale River Park since July 24th. Two fires broke out at the same time that day and burned a combined ten-acres of land. Then, on Sunday, there were two more fires that burned less than an acre of land. Fire officials have not determined the causes of any of the four fires. But, they say there was no lightning on either of the days and there are no power lines in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
ksro.com
Legionnaires’ Outbreak in Napa County Linked to Hotel; One Dead
One person is dead and more are seriously sick linked to a bacteria that appears to have come from a Northern California Wine Country hotel. The twist? Those who are sick never stayed at the hotel. Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio tells ABC News the Legionnaires’ outbreak is linked to contaminated water vapor from a cooling tower on the roof of the Embassy Suites hotel in Napa. But none infected stayed at the hotel. They all live nearby. It s been in the air. People living nearby who have flu or pneumonia like symptoms are being told to contact a doctor immediately.
Willits News
MCSO: Willits man arrested for ‘recklessly causing fire’ in Ukiah Valley
A Willits man was arrested recently for allegedly “recklessly causing a fire” in Ukiah, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive shortly before 10 p.m. July 22 when it was reported that a suspicious fire had started.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Immigration Consultant Arrested for Extortion
An immigration consultant from Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of extorting about $25-thousand from nine immigrants. Fifty-two-year-old Victor Farfan, who was arrested at his home last week, is accused of taking advantage of immigrants seeking visas or American citizenship. Farfan worked for the nonprofit California Human Development between 2017 and 2019. His job was helping immigrants with filing immigration paperwork. But, detectives say he demanded extra cash payments from his clients during the immigration filing process. Police first received a report about Farfan last December.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
Comments / 6