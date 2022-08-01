Group 1 (GPI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

www.zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GDDY - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of 56 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.1%. The bottom line also jumped 36.6% sequentially and 107.4% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.016 million, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. Revenues were...
Magellan Midstream (MMP) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q2
MMP - Free Report) , the diversified energy infrastructure provider, reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.13 per unit, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The outperformance reflects higher transportation volumes along with increased drilling activities spurred by high commodity prices. However, the bottom line came lower...
DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Plunges 6% on Q1 Earnings Miss
DXC - Free Report) shares plunged 5.8% in Wednesday’s extended trading session following the IT services provider’s report of lower-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 82 cents.
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 2% Y/Y
SFM - Free Report) maintained its positive earnings surprise streak in second-quarter 2022. The renowned grocery retailer delivered quarterly earnings of 57 cents a share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents — marking the 12th straight beat. Impressively, the bottom line increased from 52 cents reported in the year-ago period.
Fortinet's (FTNT) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Match
FTNT - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 19 cents per share. Total revenues of $1.03 billion matched the Zacks Consensus estimate while...
Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
SIGI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.17 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.4%. The bottom line declined 37% from the year-ago quarter. The quarter witnessed average renewal pure price increases, solid retention, higher new business and exposure growth. Lower after-tax alternative investment...
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q2 FFO & Revenues Surpass Estimates
JLL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.10. The reported figure increased 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $4.20. Revenues in the quarter totaled $5.3 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.9 billion. It was 17.4%...
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BKNG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $19.08 per share for second-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.2%. BKNG reported earnings of $3.90 and $2.55 per share in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $4.29 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34....
Iron Mountain's (IRM) Q2 FFO Beats, Revenues Rise Y/Y
IRM - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent. This figure was 9.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s 85 cents. Iron Mountain’s results reflect robust performance in the storage and service segments, and...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
ONE Gas Inc. (. OGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 4.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 5.4% from the year-ago earnings of 56 cents per share, primarily due to contributions from the new rates and demand from an expanding residential customer base.
Univar's (UNVR) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
UNVR - Free Report) recorded profits of $162.9 million or 96 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, up from $153.2 million or 90 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings per share were $1.00, up from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
Rayonier's (RYN) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
RYN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 pro forma net income per share of 16 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent. Quarterly revenues of $246.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.0 million. Rayonier’s Southern Timber and Pacific Northwest Timber segments displayed solid results. However, weakness...
American Financial (AFG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss
AFG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 net operating earnings per share of $2.85, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2%. The bottom line improved 19% year over year. American Financial’s results reflect higher P&C insurance net earned premiums, net investment income and other income, offset by higher expenses....
Allison (ALSN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, FY'22 View Modified
ALSN - Free Report) posted second-quarter earnings of $1.26 a share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 owing to lower-than-anticipated sales from all segments except Outside North America Off-Highway and Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets. The bottom line, however, increased 25% on a year-over-year basis from $1.01 a share. Quarterly revenues of $664 million grew 10% from the year-ago period but lagged the consensus mark of $699 million.
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 7.1% on Q2 Earnings Beat
CNI - Free Report) stock has gained 7.1% since its second-quarter 2022 earnings release on Jul 26. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of $1.51 per share (C$1.93) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 and improved...
Evergy (EVRG) Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Higher Electric Sales
EVRG - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 86 cents per share, which increased a penny from the year-ago quarter earnings. Reported earnings gained from higher weather-normalized demand, favorable weather and higher transmission margin, partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses. GAAP earnings for the reported...
Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates
QRVO - Free Report) reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2023 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint.
MGM Resorts (MGM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top
MGM - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company's results in the quarter benefited from robust regional operations, courtesy of strong leisure demand and better convention business. Following the results, shares of the company increased 2.5% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 3.
OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (. OUT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 57 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The figure more than doubled year over year. Results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth driven by higher billboard revenues and transit and...
Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
COLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
