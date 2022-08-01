Group 1 (GPI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ONE Gas Inc. (. OGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 4.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 5.4% from the year-ago earnings of 56 cents per share, primarily due to contributions from the new rates and demand from an expanding residential customer base.

