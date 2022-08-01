ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UDVR_0h0SCFiG00

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.

The virus is new, discovered 17 years ago, and, unfortunately, due to recent discoveries, dogs are not immune to the virus.

H3N8 and H3N2 are the two virus strains currently in the state.

Symptoms of the virus are coughing, sneezing, and loss of appetite. Signs you’ll generally see if a dog has kennel cough.

One in five dogs with the virus will develop severe symptoms, while up to eight percent of dogs infected may die from canine influenza complications.

Most pet owners say they had never heard of the virus.

Chief Veterinarian for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Dr. Lindy Alverson, tells CBS 42 that this is no surprise because this is the first time Alabama has dealt with a significant canine influenza outbreak.

CBS 42 House Calls: Preparing your kids for the upcoming school year

Pet owners say know that they know about the virus they will do everything they can to keep their dogs safe.

“It’s kind of scary knowing that there is a disease out there for animals; there are a lot of diseases out there, but hearing about it, I will be looking into it more and figuring out what the best way to keep him safe is,” dog owner Joshua Williams-Turner said.

A recent study shows that 80 to 90 percent of dogs exposed to the virus will become infected.

Ten to 20 percent of dogs will contact the virus but won’t show any symptoms.

Currently, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s main goal is preventing the spread of the virus to other dogs, as they have suspended dog adoptions at their shelter.

Alverson says they monitor dogs daily to see if they have the virus, but even once a dog recovers from it, it can still spread to other dogs.

“We want to see it spread; we want to see it get through all our dogs because as soon as that last dog shows symptoms, I can open back up in three weeks,” Alverson said. “It would be inconsiderate for me to release 300 dogs back into the environment knowing they have the flu.”

Alverson says the dogs with the virus at their shelter have been older or had pre-existing conditions.

Veterinarians recommend pet owners keeping dogs inside for the next three weeks to keep them safe and vaccinated.

“Stay away from where a mass of dogs congregate, such as dog parks, pet stores, and boarding facilities,” veterinarian at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic, Dr. Andy Sokol, said. “Right now, many boarding facilities are reducing their intake or completely shutting down due to it spreading so rapidly. “

Veterinarians suggest calling ahead to see which facilities are taking dogs in at the moment if you need to leave your dog at a boarding facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 9

Richard Smith
3d ago

my little 5lb chihuahua is only exposed to other dogs at the groomers every other month and you have to have current records to be accepted. it's people with dogs that never see the vet, live outside, or are kept with a large group that should worry. Basically people that aren't responsible enough to have a dog in the first place should worry.

Reply
5
Related
Praise 93.3

4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches

Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama blood centers call for more donors amid supply shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Those with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers estimate that if everyone gave blood every 56 days there wouldn’t be a shortage. John Donahey in Montgomery is donating even more than that. “I donate every two weeks for platelets, I donate once a month for my blood,” Donahey said. He says he donates […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Pets & Animals
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
City
Homewood, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Health
CBS 42

Udder nonsense: Cow leads chase down I-65 near Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moooove Over Law is now in effect in Alabama after a cow was seen leading an animal control vehicle on a chase along I-65 Wednesday. A video of the bovine galloping away from authorities near Cullman was filmed and posted on Twitter just after 10:45 a.m. by Alison Collins. “We […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Explosives detection dog training in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight different police agencies and 15 canine teams trained at the University of Alabama for three days this week on how to locate explosive devices. UAPD Sergeant John Turner says this training is invaluable and helps prepare handlers and their K-9 partners for real-world experiences. “We do a very good job […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

UAB doctors share recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within schools and the community

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB doctors have shared their current recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19. They say COVID is not going anywhere, but there are ways to decrease risks. Division director of infectious diseases Jeanne Marrazzo says the transmission of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is high. It’s also responsible for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Canine Influenza#Show Dog
gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Chief dish recognized

Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs

Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Nebraska woman struck by vehicle near UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman from Nebraska was struck by a car near the University of Alabama campus Thursday evening. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, a 45-year-old woman from Nebraska was hit near the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Jack Warner Parkway. She was transported via ambulance to DCH Regional Medical […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
SELMA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
AL.com

Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard

Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy