Rapper Mystikal facing charges of first-degree rape in Louisiana

126 pounds of cocaine wash up along Florida coast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities. U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good Samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
Arkansas Children’s Hospital granted $11.5 million in research funds
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Children’s Hospital was awarded more than $11 million from the National Institutes of Health to help fund research. The $11.5 million will go to new systems that help research how diseases like cancer form in children’s developing bodies, specifically looking at solid tumors and blood-based cancers like leukemia.
Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas’s quail and turkey populations
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain on the way
TONIGHT: Another humid and mild night tonight. After reaching the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, it’ll cool to the 80s by 8pm and 70s after midnight. Clouds increase overnight with a southerly wind of 5-10mph. THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely Thursday morning and afternoon across central Arkansas....
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summertime storms & heat
TONIGHT: It’s going to be a mild & muggy night ahead. Clouds that built in briefly from a few storms to our north and west Tuesday afternoon continue to clear this evening and overnight. It will be rain-free for the Travs game at 6:35pm. Overnight lows drop to the mid 70s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter with a few storms Tuesday
TODAY: Tuesday will start out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Temperatures will already be neat 90° by noon with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be in the mid 100s. A heat advisory is in effect from 1 – 8 pm. There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm between 1 and 6 pm. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
