Watch: Commonwealth Games - 3x3 basketball & 3x3 wheelchair basketball

BBC
 3 days ago
www.bbc.com

BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England advance to 3x3 men's and women's finals

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England out-fought Australia to make the inaugural Commonwealth Games 3x3 women's basketball final in...
The Independent

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Golf Channel

With no LIV events, Patrick Reed signs up for two Asian Tour starts

Turns out Patrick Reed will still be playing plenty of golf this month. Reed, who resigned his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, has committed to play in the next two Asian Tour events. The tournaments in Singapore (Aug. 11-14) and South Korea (Aug. 18-21) are part of the...
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

The sixth and final night of swimming from the Sandwell Aquatic Center in Birmingham, England promises to be another exciting one with medals on the line in all nine heats of racing. Wednesday night brings us the long-anticipated matchup between Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400 freestyle,...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Brodie Williams wins 200m backstroke gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Brodie Williams passed compatriot Luke Greenbank on the last length to claim 200m...
ESPN

CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting

Lovepreet Singh became the ninth Indian weightlifter to medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the men's 109kg division. He lifted 355kg (Snatch - 163kg, Clean & Jerk - 192kg), finishing below Jack Hitila Opeloge of Samoa (silver, 358kg) and Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon (gold, 361kg)
