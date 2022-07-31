Watch: Commonwealth Games - 3x3 basketball & 3x3 wheelchair basketball

www.bbc.com
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon after day one
England's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson nudged her lead out to 109 points after four...
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Commonwealth Games: Jake Jarman claims fourth gymnastics gold to break record
Jake Jarman completed a superb Commonwealths debut with a fourth gold medal to become...
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
Commonwealth Games: England advance to 3x3 men's and women's finals
England out-fought Australia to make the inaugural Commonwealth Games 3x3 women's basketball final in...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
Sebastian Coe inspired Commonwealth 1500m attempt, says Wightman
The world 1500m champion Jake Wightman has revealed he was dreading racing the distance again at the Commonwealth Games until a word of advice from Sebastian Coe
Commonwealth Games: NI's Kate O'Connor second in heptathlon after superb day one
Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor is in second spot after day one of the Commonwealth...
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Golf Channel
With no LIV events, Patrick Reed signs up for two Asian Tour starts
Turns out Patrick Reed will still be playing plenty of golf this month. Reed, who resigned his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, has committed to play in the next two Asian Tour events. The tournaments in Singapore (Aug. 11-14) and South Korea (Aug. 18-21) are part of the...
GOLF・
Commonwealth Games: Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhed win judo golds for England
England's Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead took Commonwealth gold as the host nation claimed...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Hege Riise: Former England interim boss and Team GB manager appointed Norway coach
Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway's new head coach. The 53-year-old has taken over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's early exit from Euro 2022. Sjogren oversaw Norway's embarrassing 8-0 thrashing by England and disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria at the finals.
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap
The sixth and final night of swimming from the Sandwell Aquatic Center in Birmingham, England promises to be another exciting one with medals on the line in all nine heats of racing. Wednesday night brings us the long-anticipated matchup between Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400 freestyle,...
Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty wins first 50m Commonwealth title
Adam Peaty says he has his "spark" back after powering to a first Commonwealth...
Commonwealth Games: NI gymnast Rhys McClenaghan wins pommel horse silver medal
Rhys McClenaghan claimed his and Northern Ireland's second Commonwealth Games gymnastics medal with a...
Commonwealth Games: Brodie Williams wins 200m backstroke gold
England's Brodie Williams passed compatriot Luke Greenbank on the last length to claim 200m...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Rafiatu Folashade Lawal sets weightlifting record
Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal says her parents will be proud of her latest success...
Commonwealth Games: Africa's 'time to shine' in field events, says Chioma Onyekwere
Chioma Onyekwere believes African athletes will make their presence felt in field events after...
CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting
Lovepreet Singh became the ninth Indian weightlifter to medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the men's 109kg division. He lifted 355kg (Snatch - 163kg, Clean & Jerk - 192kg), finishing below Jack Hitila Opeloge of Samoa (silver, 358kg) and Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon (gold, 361kg)
