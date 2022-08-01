ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to 80% on Fashion, Home and Beauty at Neiman Marcus

By Robin Mosley
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
whowhatwear

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
Ralph Lauren
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
CNBC

This 29-year-old spent $15,000 on a side hustle selling vintage designer purses—now her business makes $55,000 a week

Sometimes, Nica Yusay's online vintage purse store, FashioNica, sells out so quickly that she thinks there's a glitch on her website. A lifelong thrifting enthusiast, Yusay developed a talent for finding high-end purses at a fraction of their retail value from a young age. She accumulated her own collection over the years, but never thought she could make money from her skill — until her fiancé suggested she make a business out of it.
whowhatwear

Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style

By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
