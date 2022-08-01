Save Up to 80% on Fashion, Home and Beauty at Neiman Marcus

www.cnet.com
Related
Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing
If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
The Best-Smelling Fragrances Of The Summer Are Available During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here!. Starting today, July 15, through Sunday, July 31, Nordstrom will be offering exclusive sales...
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP
Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note
Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
What Valuables Should I Look For at Thrift Stores?
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beloved retail chain making an unexpected comeback with new store locations opening this month
Just when we thought this beloved retail chain was gone for good, it decided to make a major come back, and we couldn't be more excited. If you are an adult now, you probably have fond memories of the iconic toy store, Toys "R" Us. The store was a staple in many childhoods, providing a magical place to find the latest and greatest toys and gadgets.
Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours
Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser
Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
Bride creates dream wedding dress from $24 charity shop gown
A bride shares how she created a stunning wedding gown out of a $24 dress from Goodwill. , says she bought the white dress years before her engagement in 2019. Ms Vandergriff used beads from her mother’s wedding dress and lace fabric to create the unique look for her 2020 wedding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I spent $397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare & tried it for a month – there was a big issue but there’s an item I recommend
WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping haul on Instagram in June, everyone was curious: What did I really think of it? Was it worth it?. Over a month into using her line, I've made up my mind – and while I'm not all complaints, I still can't wrap my head around the prices.
People
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Cheap Prime Day Deals for Up to 69% Off — Here's What to Shop
It's official: Amazon Prime Day is underway! The mega sale is overflowing with millions of deals, and some of the most impressive discounts are hiding in Amazon's overstock outlet. Right now, the outlet is packed with under-the radar Prime Day deals across virtually every category, including home, apparel, beauty, and...
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 11 of my best tips for packing a carry-on.
I spent two years as a flight attendant, so I know my way around a carry-on suitcase. I like to pack heavy shoes at the bottom of the bag and wear my bulkiest clothes on the flight. Rolling clothes and using compression bags let you pack more, but don't overpack...
CNBC
This 29-year-old spent $15,000 on a side hustle selling vintage designer purses—now her business makes $55,000 a week
Sometimes, Nica Yusay's online vintage purse store, FashioNica, sells out so quickly that she thinks there's a glitch on her website. A lifelong thrifting enthusiast, Yusay developed a talent for finding high-end purses at a fraction of their retail value from a young age. She accumulated her own collection over the years, but never thought she could make money from her skill — until her fiancé suggested she make a business out of it.
Score 40% off Kate Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo shoes at Saks
Shop like a duchess for less. Kate Middleton considers Jimmy Choo’s “Romy” pump one of her royal footwear go-tos, owning the “Romy 100” heels in a whopping six different colors — and you can save 40% off select styles from the brand and Manolo Blahnik at Saks Fifth Avenue today, July 27.
You can buy this entire cabin home on Amazon for $30K
It even comes with a 149-square-foot loft and an 80-square-foot covered terrace.
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It
Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
Comments / 0