Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

Several staff members injured in attacks at Coxsackie Correctional
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has responded after an attack at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility.
Hochul announces ghost gun investigations statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul was at the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center Thursday morning, talking about privately made firearms (PMFs), or ghost guns.
Handprint leads to the arrest of 24-year-old man for armed robbery at ATM
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery at a local ATM on July 18. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of O’Neal Lane regarding an armed robbery at a Chase ATM. According to...
NYPD: Bronx shooting claims the life of 19-year-old from New Jersey
Police have revealed the identity of the victim of a late-July fatal shooting in the Bronx.
Ex-Con Cousins Shot At Police In PA While Fleeing From Armed Robbery: Authorities
One of two 29-year-old cousins has been arrested for the attempted homicide of three members of law enforcement, authorities say. Shadarryl Jones was arrested by Pennsylvania state police on Thursday, July, 28, Pennsylvania state police say. Jones and his cousin Rakeem Jones had been wanted since the pair shot at...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
126 pounds of cocaine wash up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys.
Man fatally shot after answering knock at door of LI home
Suffolk County detectives launched an investigation after a man was fatally shot when he answered a knock at the door of his Long Island home early Tuesday morning.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
Police investigate fatal crash in German Flatts
State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that took place on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts.
39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home
The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola. Her identity has not yet been released.
Gun proponents react to new gun laws
Come September, new gun laws signed by Governor Hochul will go into effect. One of those laws includes raising the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and a gun shop owner who say the application process to obtain these guns is now unclear.
Missing Beekman woman found dead after car crash
On August 1, Katherine M. Garcia, 23, of Newburgh, was reported missing to the New York State Police by her family. She has since been found dead in a car, which had driven off the Taconic State Parkway into a small body of water, police said.
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site
NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of...
