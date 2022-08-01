Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m.

Brown’s death is being investigated as a homicide by Birmingham Police. No further information is available at this time.

