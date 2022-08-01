Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning.22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m.
Brown’s death is being investigated as a homicide by Birmingham Police. No further information is available at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 1