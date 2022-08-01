ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?

By Trent Marshall
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
Two-Vehicle accident in Fort Kent sends one driver to hospital.

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Fort Kent Police Department : On August 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident on Caribou Rd. The initial report revealed that there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles after one of the vehicles crossed the centerline. A 2008 tan Grand Cherokee, operated by 20 yr old Ashton Bernier from Fort Kent, was traveling northbound on Caribou Rd. A 1999 Sterling Semi Truck, owned by Michaud and Michaud Trucking and operated by 69 yr old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle was traveling southbound on the same road. The Semi Truck was hauling a gravel trailer which was empty at the time of the accident. The Semi Truck was engulfed in fire and needed to be extinguished by the Fort Kent Fire Department. BERNIER was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Northern Maine Medical Center with serious but non life threatening injuries. MCEWEN had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital for treatment. An officer from the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident. Fort Kent Police Department was assisted by the Fort Kent Fire Department, Ambulance Service Inc, Maine DOT and the Presque Isle Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing.
With a new Presque Isle gift shop, local retail might be rebounding

Aroostook County residents and visitors now have a new place to shop, a not-so-common occurrence in an area many retailers have left over the years. Flannel & Barrel, which recently opened at 641 Main St. in Presque Isle, offers clothing, accessories, home decorations, gifts and dog treats from around the U.S. and the world. Nearby at 473 Main St., sister shop F&B Couture Boutique showcases attire for special occasions, including weddings, proms and other formal events.
Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161

A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
Man charged with attempted murder after standoff in northern Maine

STOCKHOLM, Maine (BDN) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and shoot at officers and local residents. On Sunday, July 31, around 6 p.m. the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls that multiple shots had been fired near a home on 371 Main St. The homeowners claimed that Michael Baron had pointed a gun at them, tried to steal their car and then fired rounds toward their home.
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
Easton Woman Arrested for Manslaughter after Child’s Death, Easton, Maine

A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Patten Man Arrested in Pair of Burglaries in Sherman, Maine

Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.
