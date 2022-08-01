How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Fort Kent Police Department : On August 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident on Caribou Rd. The initial report revealed that there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles after one of the vehicles crossed the centerline. A 2008 tan Grand Cherokee, operated by 20 yr old Ashton Bernier from Fort Kent, was traveling northbound on Caribou Rd. A 1999 Sterling Semi Truck, owned by Michaud and Michaud Trucking and operated by 69 yr old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle was traveling southbound on the same road. The Semi Truck was hauling a gravel trailer which was empty at the time of the accident. The Semi Truck was engulfed in fire and needed to be extinguished by the Fort Kent Fire Department. BERNIER was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Northern Maine Medical Center with serious but non life threatening injuries. MCEWEN had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital for treatment. An officer from the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident. Fort Kent Police Department was assisted by the Fort Kent Fire Department, Ambulance Service Inc, Maine DOT and the Presque Isle Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing.

FORT KENT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO