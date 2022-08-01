How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?

bigcountry969.com
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after head-on crash in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) — Volunteer Fort Kent firefighters rescued a man trapped in his Grand Cherokee SUV and extinguished a raging fire burning the cab of a semi after the two vehicles collided head-on Monday evening on Route 161. The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on a...
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
Two-Vehicle accident in Fort Kent sends one driver to hospital.
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Fort Kent Police Department : On August 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident on Caribou Rd. The initial report revealed that there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles after one of the vehicles crossed the centerline. A 2008 tan Grand Cherokee, operated by 20 yr old Ashton Bernier from Fort Kent, was traveling northbound on Caribou Rd. A 1999 Sterling Semi Truck, owned by Michaud and Michaud Trucking and operated by 69 yr old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle was traveling southbound on the same road. The Semi Truck was hauling a gravel trailer which was empty at the time of the accident. The Semi Truck was engulfed in fire and needed to be extinguished by the Fort Kent Fire Department. BERNIER was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Northern Maine Medical Center with serious but non life threatening injuries. MCEWEN had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital for treatment. An officer from the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident. Fort Kent Police Department was assisted by the Fort Kent Fire Department, Ambulance Service Inc, Maine DOT and the Presque Isle Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing.
5 Aroostook County Airbnb’s Available For Late Summer Staycation
I am sad to say that summer vacation in Maine is entering its final full month. There are some students that will be going back to school next week, but the majority of families in Aroostook County will have all of August to enjoy the remaining days of summer 2022.
With a new Presque Isle gift shop, local retail might be rebounding
Aroostook County residents and visitors now have a new place to shop, a not-so-common occurrence in an area many retailers have left over the years. Flannel & Barrel, which recently opened at 641 Main St. in Presque Isle, offers clothing, accessories, home decorations, gifts and dog treats from around the U.S. and the world. Nearby at 473 Main St., sister shop F&B Couture Boutique showcases attire for special occasions, including weddings, proms and other formal events.
Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161
A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
Man charged with attempted murder after standoff in northern Maine
STOCKHOLM, Maine (BDN) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and shoot at officers and local residents. On Sunday, July 31, around 6 p.m. the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls that multiple shots had been fired near a home on 371 Main St. The homeowners claimed that Michael Baron had pointed a gun at them, tried to steal their car and then fired rounds toward their home.
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
Police Post Reminder of ATV Ordinance in Fort Fairfield, Maine
The Fort Fairfield Police Department is reminding everyone of the ordinance to allow ATVs to operate on town maintained streets in the city. The ATV Ordinance Open Road Access is for Fort Fairfield residents who can not tow their ATV or have a trailer to take their all terrain vehicles to the park and ride.
Easton Woman Arrested for Manslaughter after Child’s Death, Easton, Maine
A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Powerful Storm Leaves Damage in its Wake in Aroostook County
A line of severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines in central Aroostook County late Tuesday afternoon, leading to scattered power outages and the closure of some roads. In Bridgewater, trees were toppled onto the Boundary Line Road and the Bridgewater Corner Road, making the Bridgewater port of entry inaccessible...
MDOT Posts Reminder of Horse & Buggy on the Roads
The Maine Department of Transportation posted a reminder to their Facebook page on watching out for horses and buggies on the road. They included a link to the statutes in the state of Maine related to animals on a public way. See below. In Aroostook County, Maine, we are used...
Maine Seeing an Increase in Motorcycle Fatalities in 2022
With all the motorcycle enthusiasts in Aroostook County, Maine, it’s important to be aware of some of the recent reports of fatalities already in 2022. Nothing is better than getting on some of northern Maine’s scenic roadways and going for a long ride or even a trip somewhere.
Stuff the Bus in Presque Isle Day 2; Thank You Aroostook County
Day two of Stuff the Bus 2022 was held in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon. We collected school supplies and monetary donations to provide Aroostook County children with everything they need for the first day of school. The United Way of Aroostook partnered with ACAP and Adopt-A-Block on the event which was sponsored by Katahdin Trust.
Last Show of the Season for Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle
Final Show of the Season for Rockin’ on Riverside. This is it - it’s the final show of the season for Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle. And what an incredible time was had by all. It’s your last chance to enjoy all the fun. The...
Patten Man Arrested in Pair of Burglaries in Sherman, Maine
Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.
