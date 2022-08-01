ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
fox44news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man wanted in connection to a May 23 south Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a south Austin gym. John W. Bagwell, 19, was charged with first-degree...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Beto O’Rourke returning to Central Texas for ‘Drive for Texas’

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Beto O’Rourke is continuing his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide “Drive for Texas” campaign with stops in Central Texas. The scheduled events are below, and are open to the public:. WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Rockdale. WHEN:...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
fox44news.com

Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — With a new school year on the horizon and inflation continuing to raise the price of goods, families in several states will have the opportunity this weekend to finish up their back-to-school shopping and save a little money while doing so. Since 1999, Texans have been...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Tax-free weekend starts tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend is Tax Free weekend in Texas. Starting Friday, August 4 through Sunday August 6, you can get many items you might need for school without paying tax. For a full list of taxable and non-taxable items this weekend, click here. The Comptrollers...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox44news.com

NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy