Tulsa Community College, Cox partner to provide small business leadership academy

Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
Stillwater Public Schools facing lawsuit over alleged religious freedom infringement
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater resident Brice Chaffin and his lawyer Maria Seidler have filed a lawsuit against Stillwater Public Schools, alleging the school district violated his religious liberties at an April board of education meeting. Chaffin referenced teachings from the Bible when speaking to the board on Apr....
ODEQ issues emergency order in case of unpermitted aerobic wastewater systems
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has issued an emergency order regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. The emergency order was issued to Garrison Shann, who reportedly installed 15 unpermitted aerobic wastewater treatment systems, which...
