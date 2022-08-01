More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

Read on www.wral.com
Related
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
Kentucky flood survivors turn to grim task: Burying the dead
CHAVIES, Ky. — Angel Campbell should have been sitting in her usual chair in her grandmother’s living room this week, looking through her old photo albums and eating her favorite soup beans. Now the living room is gone, and so is her grandmother. A week after 82-year-old Nellie...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Oregon's wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
NC police departments, overflowing with seized firearms, want to change law barring gun destruction
Several police departments around the state say they’ve seized so many guns in recent years that they’re running out of room to store them. They want to change a state law that forbids them from destroying most firearms. “We are really bursting at the seams, which is sad...
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
US Navy: Sailor lost overboard in Baltic Sea was from NC
A U.S. Navy sailor from North Carolina fell overboard on Monday in the Baltic Sea, and the search-and-rescue efforts have been called off. Officials said search and rescue efforts started while on watch Monday afternoon, one of USS Arleigh Burke's lookouts noticed a person in the water and the ship conducted man overboard procedures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer...
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
Judge: Green Party candidate belongs on N. Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate must be placed on the November ballot, a federal judge ruled Friday, despite Democrats’ repeated attempts to block the progressive party from spoiling one of their best shots at flipping a seat in the narrowly divided chamber.
Federal judge to NC elections board: Put Green Party candidates on November ballots
Raleigh, N.C. — A Federal judge's ruling Friday gets two Green Party candidates closer to placement on North Carolina ballots in November, a decision that for now overrules a vote by the state’s elections board, which is conducting a fraud investigation into ballot-access signatures collected on the party’s behalf.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge. The National...
Here's the best sandwich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews
Bryson City, N.C. — According to a list compiled by Yelp for National Sandwich Month, a sandwich shop in western North Carolina tops the charts for having the best sandwiches in the state. The High Test Deli And Sweet Shop in Bryson City was rated one of the best...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0