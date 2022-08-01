ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussies change handlebars at Commonwealths and keep winning

By COURTNEY WALSH
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJEU2_0h0RMMg400

Safety concerns forced cycling officials to make a significant adjustment to the Australian team’s racing bikes at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Almost a year after Australian cyclist Alex Porter sustained serious facial injuries at the Tokyo Olympics when his handlebars failed during a race, a review found the equipment unsafe.

It attributed part of the blame to governance issues, finding the custom-made pursuit handlebars designed to maximize performance were not adequately tested.

An announcement Monday from AusCycling said that after “extensive testing and an exhaustive investigation of alternatives,” adjustments were required immediately.

That meant, on the last day of racing on the Commonwealth Games track, Australian cyclists in the men’s 1,000-meter time trial did so using drop bars instead of pursuit bars.

AusCycling chief executive Jesse Korf conceded the equipment change would result in slower times, with the drop bars forcing riders to adopt a less aerodynamic position, but safety was the top priority.

"We have made significant changes to procedures, team structure and process since the Tokyo Olympics and this decision is reflective of a new and thorough approach to long-term engineering excellence, competitive success and athlete welfare.”

The adjustments did not stop Australia's men from dominating the event, with Matthew Glaetzer beating compatriot Tom Cornish by more than half a second.

In winning the event for the third time, Glaetzer equaled Australian track cycling star Anna Meares' record of five Commonwealth Games gold medals.

The safety of riders and spectators has been a key issue to emerge from the meeting at the Lee Valley velodrome in London after two major crashes saw riders hospitalized on the weekend.

Cycling great Chris Hoy called for perspex barriers to be introduced at velodromes after Olympic champion Matt Walls was catapulted into the crowd with his bike on Sunday. The accident caused a session to be abandoned and spectators ushered out as Walls was treated for almost 40 minutes.

He and two other riders were later released from the hospital. Some spectators also required medical attention after being struck by the English rider.

Australia and New Zealand finished the track cycling with a leading eight golds and 13 medals each, but the biggest cheer was reserved naturally for Laura Kenny, who won England's only gold medal in the women’s scratch race almost a decade after her breakthrough at the London Olympics in the same arena.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist highlighted the example of England swimmer Adam Peaty, who confirmed he is struggling for motivation, adding she experienced a crisis of confidence after seeing Walls' crash. But Kenny gathered herself overnight.

"I do feel right now, (standing) here, I need to step back again. And then reset. Because it took every single last bit of energy to get me on that start line today,” she said.

"Last night, I was like, 'This could be it. This literally could be your last bike race. You need to fight for it and you need to make sure that if this is, you’re going with a bang.’

"And I can’t do that day in, day out. I can’t physically gee myself up like that every day.”

Swimmer Kyle Chalmers has been the subject of much discussion in Australia regarding a former relationship with record-breaking compatriot Emma McKeon, who is dating fellow team member and entertainer Cody Simpson.

On Saturday night, Chalmers engaged in a robust exchange with the media after anchoring a gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay and said he considered retirement because of the reporting.

But the controversy did not impact his form in the pool.

The 2016 Olympic 100-meter champion claimed the Commonwealth gold medal on Monday. On touching the wall, Chalmers stood up in the pool and put his fingers to his lips to shush his critics.

“Normally I’d envision doing a more powerful celebration after a win," he said, "but that one was special.

“I hope that sends a powerful message.”

McKeon wasn't distracted either, shrugging off the swirling speculation and winning the 50 butterfly for a Commonwealth Games record-extending 12th gold medal, two more than any athlete in history.

In field hockey, India's men's team let slip a three-goal lead against England to draw 4-4 in a Pool B game and Australia trounced New Zealand 7-2 in Pool A.

After four days of competition, Australia led the medal standings with 31 gold medals and 71 overall, 17 more than second-place England. New Zealand was third with 24 medals, including 13 gold, followed by Canada with six gold and 33 overall medals and South Africa with five golds. India was in sixth spot with three gold, three silver and three bronze.

India beat Singapore 3-0 in the mixed team badminton semifinals to set up a gold-medal match against Malaysia, which advanced 3-0 over England.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Related
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
SPORTS
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda

For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Anna Meares
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Matthew Glaetzer
Person
Laura Kenny
Person
Kyle Chalmers
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica earn netball victory over top seeds Australia

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Tenacious Jamaica took a stunning 57-55 victory over netball top seeds Australia to finish...
SPORTS
The Independent

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Stone-cold Ian Thorpe pinpoints the crucial mistake Kyle Chalmers made as Aussie men lose 4x100m medley relay to England by just .08 of a second: 'It may have been a different result'

Aussie gold medallist Kyle Chalmers made a small but pivotal mistake that could have cost Australia another victory in the pool at Birmingham, according to Olympic legend Ian Thorpe. Swimming the final, freestyle leg of the men's 4x100m medley relay, Chalmers looked to have closed the gap to England's Tom...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussies#Commonwealth Games#Track Cycling#London Olympics#Australian#Auscycling
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold

England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games day seven: World champion Jake Wightman in the 1500m

After Emily Campbell roared to weightlifting glory on Wednesday, the A-listers keep coming at the Commonwealth Games with newly-crowned world champion Jake Wightman set to return to the track.Here the PA News Agency takes a look at what is in store in Birmingham, and reflects on another successful day six at the Games.Wight HotNew 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium for his first race. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships.Meanwhile, Adam Gemili...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
Australia
International Business Times

McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold

Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
SWIMMING & SURFING
International Business Times

Olympics-Cricket To Make Case For 2028 LA Games This Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to the Los Angeles Olympics organisers later this month in its bid for the sport to return to the Games after a gap of 128 years, sources told Reuters. Cricket has been shortlisted for potential inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘That’s the most it’s sunk in’: Jake Wightman savours world champion status

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his world title win has finally sunk in at the Commonwealth Games.The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final.Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win his heat at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday.It was the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since July’s victory in Oregon.He said: “It was special, it was a confidence boost if you get announced as that. That’s the most it’s sunk in because that is what...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott becomes most decorated Scottish athlete

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Duncan Scott became Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth athlete as he took his medal tally...
SPORTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

