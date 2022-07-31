Seahawks: 12s hail K.J. as Carson retires

With only hours to go before MLB’s 3 pm PDT trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners need to add more help to compete with the league’s best teams. Seattle Mariners fans, in case you missed it, the M’s made another deal on Monday. They sold Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City. Not exactly an impact move; this team needs help to break their 21-year playoff drought.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO