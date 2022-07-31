Seahawks: 12s hail K.J. as Carson retires

ninetynineyards.com
DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor scuffle at Seahawks practice
The Seahawks are starting the month of August on some shaky ground. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle linebacker is playing for a division rival, their star strong safety is injured again and their head coach is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19. For an encore,...
Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
Keenan Allen Trolls Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts
Keenan Allen had some fun during Chargers training camp on Monday. Allen kept saying "Bolt fam, let's ride" after Russell Wilson started saying "Broncos Country, let's ride" for his team. Wilson was recording some video that will be used at Mile High to get the crowd fired up when a game is close.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Seattle Mariners: Trader Jerry can’t be done dealing
With only hours to go before MLB’s 3 pm PDT trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners need to add more help to compete with the league’s best teams. Seattle Mariners fans, in case you missed it, the M’s made another deal on Monday. They sold Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City. Not exactly an impact move; this team needs help to break their 21-year playoff drought.
