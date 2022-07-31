Arkansas State Police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody

www.5newsonline.com
Related
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder after Taco Bell shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 19-year-old was arrested with several counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Fayetteville Taco Bell on Thursday, July 28 at around 3 a.m. Fayetteville police say workers at the Taco Bell on Colorado Avenue off Wedington were outside on a break when they were approached by two men who started threatening them.
Springdale Schools consider adding armed safety officers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is looking to beef up security on some campuses. It's considering a proposal to hire certified school safety officers (CSSO). District officials say safety is their top priority and that’s why they are looking at the new option this year. "The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
Judge: City of Fort Smith must pay $745k in recycling lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The city of Fort Smith lost a class-action lawsuit related to recycling services, with Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tabor ruling Wednesday that the city owes $745,057 for not properly processing recyclable materials. The city took recyclable materials to the landfill from October 2014...
City of Fayetteville looking to demolish apartment complex to prevent flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Along Hamestring Creek, the complex has experienced frequent flooding in recent years. “We’ve seen over the past really since about 2008. 2008, 2011, 2017, and now 22 so almost on a 5-year frequency,” said Chris Brown- Director of public works and city engineer. The...
Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents concerned about parking at Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s nothing new that parking is tight at Fayetteville High School but this school year it’s going to be even worse due to construction on the north side of campus. They are at two-thirds capacity of what they normally are when it comes to...
July building activity skyrockets in Fort Smith metro
FORT SMITH, Ark. — July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The...
Fort Smith tire shop catches fire, investigation to come
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith tire shop caught on fire, sending smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. Blount's Tire Shop on Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith caught fire Thursday, July 28, evening. The owner's family has confirmed that the fire marshal will be...
Fort Smith residents asked to conserve water use
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith announced that because of emergency maintenance to repair issues at the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant, residents must now restrict water use under what the city calls Water Conservation Phase II. A mechanical issue was first found Tuesday morning, August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Smith resident has catalytic converter stolen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In broad daylight, a man was caught on camera stealing the catalytic converter of the owner’s Toyota Camry. The owners say the suspect came to their business two days before stealing it. "Normally, they go after the catalytic converters just because they’re worth so...
Officials: 4 children, 2 adults die in Springdale house fire
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a Washington County house fire after midnight on July 24. Central EMS responded to the fire in the Nob Hill area on Treehouse Road in the early morning hours on Sunday. According...
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
Kids learn what it takes to be a Fayetteville police officer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From watching a K-9 demonstration to seeing what it’s like to be inside Fayetteville Police’s emergency response team vehicle, the kids in the Citizens’ Youth Police Academy are learning what it’s like to be a police officer. “We are super excited to...
Crews respond to multiple fires in Mulberry
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to multiple fires early Monday morning. The fire department was dispatched to Pleasant View on July 25, at 1:30 a.m. at Beneux Bottom Road and White Valley for a structure and grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire had burned around the abandoned structure and burned about two acres.
Ruling could come soon in Fort Smith recycling lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A ruling could be issued early next week in a lawsuit filed in late 2017 by Jennifer Merriott against the city of Fort Smith alleging the city lied for almost three years to residents about recycling efforts. The city has admitted to redirecting recycling to its landfill.
Fayetteville to open new fire station
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is hosting the grand opening of a new fire station on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 a.m. The celebration will be at Fire Station No. 9 located at 2250 S. School Ave. According to the City of Fayetteville, this project is part...
Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard signs installed on Interstate 49
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the installment of the Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard exit signs on Interstate-49 over two and a half years after the officer's death. Officer Stephen Carr was shot while sitting in his police cruiser outside the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) on Dec....
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0