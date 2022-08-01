ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 high school football: 4 Toledo-area sleeper teams to watch

 3 days ago

With high school football season right around the corner, it might not be too hard to identify the conference favorites and the traditional powerhouse programs set up for another year of success on the gridiron.

But everyone loves a good surprise — the team that might be overlooked that defies expectations.

Who are some of the teams in Northwest Ohio this season that could fit that bill? It could be a team ready to compete for a league title amongst the traditional powers, or a team that could make a sneaky playoff run.

Here are four potential sleeper teams to keep an eye on this season. For this exercise, we focused on teams with overall records around .500 and/or double-digit regional seeds in 2021.

Southview

There is plenty to build upon at Southview, including a traditional playoff berth last season for the first time since 2014.

Southview returns plenty of playmakers on offense, including running back Isaac Sexton, who is the third leading returning rusher in the NLL. Sexton rushed for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. With quarterback Avery Offenburg and top pass-catcher Emite Lamb also returning, this could be an efficient offense.

Sexton was also fourth in the league last season in scoring. Offenburg (993 passing yards) was third in the league in passing last year, and Lamb (418 yards, 20.9 average) was second in receiving.

The Cougars return eight players on each side of the ball and are set up for season that might surprise.

St. John's Jesuit

A 5-6 record last season was a bit of a mirage as St. John's dealt with an injury to quarterback Blake Lichtenberg for parts of the season.

With Lichtenberg under center, the Titans showed what they are capable of last season with regular season wins over Anthony Wayne (22-20) and Perrysburg (27-20), as well as a first-round playoff upset of No. 5 seed Avon Lake.

St. John's returns one of the top signal callers in the area in Lichtenberg, along with talented pass-catchers Tommy Gallagher and Matty Swift. A year with a healthy Lichtenberg, and St. John's could be a formidable opponent even in the gauntlet that is the TRAC.

The Titans welcome back eight players on offense and seven on defense, making them one of the TRAC’s most-experienced teams.

Patrick Henry

The Patriots finished last season 6-5 and were the No. 10 seed in their region of the Division VII playoffs.

Close losses were a theme last season with a 28-18 loss to 11-3 Liberty Center, a 19-14 setback to 11-1 Columbus Grove, and a 14-7 loss to 9-3 Antwerp in the first round of the playoffs.

In another strong league, the NWOAL, should a couple close losses turn into wins, Patrick Henry could compete for a league title.

Quarterback Nash Meyer is one of 13 returning starters for the Patriots. Meyer last fall passed for 2,153 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season (second in the NWOAL), while rushing for 431 yards. Landon Johnson had 59 catches for 841 yards (second in the league).

Patrick Henry returns 4 other all-league players: defensive back Kaden Rosebrook, offensive tackle Landen Wensink, center Drew Rosengarten, and linebacker Houston Miranda.

Northwood

The Rangers played second-fiddle to Edon last season in the TAAC. Northwood finished 4-5 overall and were the No. 15 seed in their region of the Division VI playoffs.

Northwood has one of the most-experienced rosters in the area with as many as 12 players back with starting offensive experience and eight starters back on defense.

Led by two-way lineman Sean Kovacs, running back Zaegan Byington, and two-way star Jarel Dixon, Northwood has plenty of talent returning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
