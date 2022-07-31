2023 Subaru Model Guide Fuel Economy - The Best And The Worst

www.torquenews.com
Related
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
torquenews.com
Add new comment
The 2022 Subaru Forester Undoing The Impact At 30 MPH Test [Video]. How does EyeSight safety technology work in vehicles like the 2022 Subaru Forester? Can it help prevent an accident?. The 2022 Forester earned the highest Top Safety Pick+ award safety score from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety...
torquenews.com
CR's 12 Reliable Fuel-Stingy 10 Year-Old Sedans - Subaru Legacy Is A Top Pick
With new vehicles challenging to find, what are the most reliable and fuel-efficient ten-year-old sedans? A new report says the Subaru Legacy is one of the top sedans to put on your shopping list. What are the best midsize sedans for shoppers with the new model shortages? According to Consumer...
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better. The post Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
torquenews.com
Tesla To Offer 50% FSD Discount For Loyal Customers
Tesla is testing a new loyalty format in China that seeks to make current customers choose a Tesla again when it comes to changing cars. Something that - due to the constant after-sales problems - may become increasingly difficult, which has led Tesla to launch an offer that allows access to the "Full Autonomous Driving System" with a 50% discount.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
CNET
Save Money on Electric Bills: The Trick Is Setting the Right Thermostat Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The US and the UK are in the midst of a major heat wave, facing record daily high temperatures. On top of that, electric bills are about to skyrocket in many states. Though it's tempting to cool off by filling your home with as much cold air as possible, blasting your air conditioner can make your electricity bill soar even higher, putting some noticeable strain on your budget.
torquenews.com
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Wait Times See No Light at End of Tunnel For Canadians... Why?
It’s been 3 months since we last covered how long it took Toyota RAV4 owners to get their cars and it seems that Canadians do not see light at the end of this long tunnel. Here in the states, things seem to be getting better. Wait times for new cars are becoming shorter and as the economy starts going back on the rollercoaster of good and bad, we are starting to see either short or long wait times for U.S buyers. This depends on mostly where you live and how well connected your dealer is to the allocation’s office. In April, we covered how long average RAV4 owners were waiting for their RAV4, and it came out to be somewhere between 6 months to a year. Sadly, this is still the same case for most Americans.
Comments / 0