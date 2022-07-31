The 2027 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness EV? This Is What It Could Look Like

www.torquenews.com
2022 Subaru Crosstrek Is Hot In July - The Small SUV Just Had A Record Month. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is again the star in the lineup for Subaru of America. The hot Crosstrek sets a new record in July. The Subaru Crosstrek is due for a remodel, but Subaru...
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Wait Times See No Light at End of Tunnel For Canadians... Why?
It’s been 3 months since we last covered how long it took Toyota RAV4 owners to get their cars and it seems that Canadians do not see light at the end of this long tunnel. Here in the states, things seem to be getting better. Wait times for new cars are becoming shorter and as the economy starts going back on the rollercoaster of good and bad, we are starting to see either short or long wait times for U.S buyers. This depends on mostly where you live and how well connected your dealer is to the allocation’s office. In April, we covered how long average RAV4 owners were waiting for their RAV4, and it came out to be somewhere between 6 months to a year. Sadly, this is still the same case for most Americans.
Subaru - Falling Sales Reflects Strong Demand, Limited Inventory
Subaru of America reported sales were down again in July. There is strong demand, but there are few 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Outback models to sell to U.S. customers. After an encouraging month in June, Subaru of America reports another sales drop in its top models in July. There is strong demand for the 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV, 2022 Outback midsize SUV, and other all-wheel-drive models, but the Camden, N.J. automaker has a limited inventory to sell to its U.S. customers.
CR's 12 Reliable Fuel-Stingy 10 Year-Old Sedans - Subaru Legacy Is A Top Pick
With new vehicles challenging to find, what are the most reliable and fuel-efficient ten-year-old sedans? A new report says the Subaru Legacy is one of the top sedans to put on your shopping list. What are the best midsize sedans for shoppers with the new model shortages? According to Consumer...
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Tesla Includes Tire Pressure, Battery Cooling And Other Variables For Range Calculation In Software Update
Tesla has modified the calculation algorithm for estimating the range of its electric cars, including the influence of tire pressure, the cooling system of the battery compartment and even the recharging of mobile phones. In future software updates Tesla will modify the calculation of the remaining range in the batteries,...
Tesla To Offer 50% FSD Discount For Loyal Customers
Tesla is testing a new loyalty format in China that seeks to make current customers choose a Tesla again when it comes to changing cars. Something that - due to the constant after-sales problems - may become increasingly difficult, which has led Tesla to launch an offer that allows access to the "Full Autonomous Driving System" with a 50% discount.
Tundra Owners Say Ford Would’ve Been the Next Option if Tundra Was Not Available.
Although popular, a lot of Tundra owners say they would’ve sided with a Ford pickup if the new Tundra was not available. What this means for Toyota. The new 2022 Toyota Tundra is just a few inches bigger than the Ford F-150. This is for the smallest of the two. In terms of 4-door long bed, the Ford F-150 is a tad bit longer than the 4-door long bed Tundra. This means that Toyota’s intention of entering the pickup market makes Ford probably enemy number 1 in terms of competition. Given that most Tundra owners who owned an older model tundra are more likely to get the new Tundra is pretty likely, we could say the same thing for Ford.
What a Delivery of a Tesla Model Y Is Like
We have a detailed delivery experience of a Tesla Model Y, including a check list of what to look for when you take delivery. We have a video of a person taking delivery of a Tesla Model Y and everything that went into taking delivery of his new Tesla. Let's go over it!
Tesla Rules: Top 5 Worldwide EV Registrations, First Semester 2022
Worldwide sales of plug-in cars continue to increase every month. During the first half of the year record figures have been reached, that basically show that China is the great market at the moment. We have just entered the month of August and are quickly going down the road of...
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
These Tips Will Help You Increase Your Tacoma’s Towing Performance
A few owners have shared what kind of modifications they did to their Tacoma’s in order to enhance their towing performance. Unlike the new Tundra, the Toyota Tacoma is not really tow-oriented meaning that even though the Tacoma can handle some weight, it’s not meant to be a heavy hauler like its older brother the Tundra. Granted, if you just want to take the family jet ski out to the lake, the Tacoma will tow it like butter. However maybe you have a 24ft long plywood covered trailer that you want to use to tow your drift car to and from the track, then it might be time to consider some performance upgrades to the towing system.
Read This If You Are Stuck Between 2022 RAV4 Hybrid and 2022 Venza Hybrid
Are you stuck between purchasing the 2022 Toyota Venza and the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid? Look no further as these owners give a good breakdown. Both vehicles are very popular. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is seen as the go to compact SUV if you want a reliable, affordable, and economically friendly compact SUV. The Venza is seen as the go to SUV if you want something to haul your kids around in style and luxury. Think of it as the Avalon of compact SUVs.
GMC Reveals Update on the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X
We will see the entire 2023 GMC Canyon August 11, 2022, including the AT4X Edition 1 premium off-roading package. GMC will reveal the 2023 Canyon AT4X midsize truck on August 11, just two weeks after revealing its cousin, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. Both pickups are loaded with off-road capability. The 2023 Canyon will have a premium AT4X Edition 1 package.
