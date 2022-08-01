ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Business in brief – Aug. 1, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Carla R. Smith, LEED Green Associate, has earned the Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. The designation is awarded to managers who have met IREM’s requirements in areas of education, experience, and commitment to a code of ethics. Smith joined Thalhimer in February and recently was promoted to associate director. In addition to managing a portfolio of properties, she is responsible for assisting with new business opportunities, mentoring portfolio managers, and contributing to the overall strategic direction, objectives, and operations of the Richmond commercial management portfolio.

Vortex Supply LLC recently leased 4,365 square feet of space at 9012 Hermitage Road, Bay 1, from Gulati Realty, LLC. John Jay Schwartz, managing director of Have Site Will Travel, Ltd and The Man with Square Feet, represented the landlord.

St. Joseph’s Villa in Henrico County will hold a recruiting event at Virginia Career Works’ Radford location, 4914 Radford Avenue, on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Job seekers must be at least 21 years old. St. Joseph’s Villa is currently hiring for the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism, Dooley School, Flagler Housing & Homeless Services, in-home behavioral treatment, outpatient behavioral therapy, culinary services, mental health skill-building services, mobile crisis stabilization, and the crisis stabilization unit. Apply online at NeverStopBelieving.org.

Henrico County Public Schools will host two upcoming job fairs to meet with prospective teachers, substitute teachers, registered nurses, clinic aides, bus drivers, school nutrition services staff members and custodial workers. The first event will take place Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Library, 1901 Starling Drive. Candidates for all available positions will be able to meet with school system officials. The second event will take place Aug. 8 at Libbie Mill Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will provide a chance for prospective bus drivers and school nutrition services members to meet with officials. For details, call the HCPS Human Resources Department at (804) 652-3664 or visit henricoschools.us/careers.

