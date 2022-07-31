ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRQD4_0h0QlvxD00

(NEXSTAR) – Actor Pat Carroll died Saturday in her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, multiple news outlets reported Sunday. She was 95 years old.

Her voice is familiar to generations thanks to her role as villainous sea creature Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Carroll’s acting career spanned film, television and the stage.

By the time she took away Ariel’s voice in the 1989 animated “Little Mermaid,” Carroll had dozens of acting credits to her name dating back to the 1940s. Carroll had a recurring role on the sitcom “Make Room for Daddy” and made regular appearances on sketch and variety shows, like the “The Carol Burnett Show.” She won an Emmy award for her work on the sketch comedy series “Caesar’s Hour” in 1957.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul bring record crowd to Isotopes Park

Her voice acting as Ursula may not have won her any prestigious awards, but Carroll’s voice did earn her a Grammy in 1981. She won in the category for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording, for her reading of “Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein.”

Carroll died of pneumonia, her daughter told The Hollywood Reporter .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BItPb_0h0QlvxD00
    Pat Carroll attends The Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences Presents “Retire From Showbiz? No Thanks!” at Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Conference Centre on January 31, 2013 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJSdN_0h0QlvxD00
    Actresses Jodi Benson and Pat Carroll , who voiced the roles of Ursula and Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” are reunited at the all-new attraction “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure” at Disney’s California Adventure park on June 1, 2011 in Anaheim, California. The first-ever attraction based on the classic Disney film opens June 3, 2011. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

No plans for a public memorial have been announced, according to Deadline .

Two other notable celebrity deaths were also announced Sunday. NBA great Bill Russell passed away at age 88, his family announced. “Star Trek” actress and trailblazer Nichelle Nichols died at 89, her son said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man on minibike killed after crash with semi

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer July 30, in Quay County. They say around 8 p.m. officers were called to U.S. Highway 54 east of Nara Visa, New Mexico; near the New Mexico and Texas border Police have identified the driver of the […]
QUAY COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Father charged after daughter accidentally shoots herself

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County father is facing charges after his three-year-old accidentally shot herself with his gun. Deputies say the gun was left on an entertainment center in a Chapparal home. According to a criminal complaint, Jesus Gamboa was in the bathroom when the girl grabbed the gun and shot herself in the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

I-40 closed west of Grants after fatal crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-40 west of Grants Tuesday morning. I-40 is closed in both directions west of Grants at mile marker 79. NMSP say traffic is being diverted at the mile marker 72 exit.
GRANTS, NM
The Associated Press

Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95

Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Jodi Benson
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Pat Carroll
Person
Gertrude Stein
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
Popculture

Mary Alice, 'A Different World' and 'The Matrix' Actress, Dead at 85

Legendary actress and stage performer Mary Alice has died. Alice, who won an Emmy for I'll Fly Away, as well as a Tony for her performance in 1987's Broadway production of August Wilson's Fences, died in New York City on July 27. Her age of death is not clear, with different reports listing her as 80, 84, and 86. The cause of death is not currently known.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
KRQE News 13

New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Chaves County mother is accused of letting her four-year-old overdose on drugs. Elizabeth Heitz is charged with child abuse and drug possession after state police say the boy was flown to a Lubbock hospital. According to an arrest warrant, the boy told police he got the drugs from his mother’s room, referring […]
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Mermaid
KRQE News 13

Police search for accused murderer who cut off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Yonnis Abreu. Police say Abreu, who is accused in a 2021 murder, cut off his ankle monitor over the weekend. Abreu is accused in the March 2021 murder of 29-year-old Dylan Spiess at an East Central motel. According to APD, he was arrested in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One person dead following crash on I-40 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash under the Carlisle bridge on I-40 regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRQE News 13

Heavy storms and high flooding threat in parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are pushing west through the US 285 corridor, Sacramento Mountains, lower Rio Grande Valley and Gila. The rain should end by around 8-9 AM. Today will be hot across the state, with heavy rain in eastern and southern New Mexico, and mostly dry skies in the middle Rio Grande […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a male who had been shot. Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found Shammeal […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy