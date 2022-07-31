Alex de Minaur wins first ATP title of 2022 at the Atlanta Open

ng-sportingnews.com
Tennis-Venus Williams loses on singles return at Citi Open
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Venus Williams was disappointed not to give the crowd the win they wanted on Monday after the former world number one suffered an opening round defeat at the WTA 250 Citi Open on her return to singles action after almost a year out.
Tennis-Kyrgios to skip Laver Cup for more family time
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios will not participate in the 2022 Laver Cup as he wants to spend more time with his family, the player said on Tuesday. "No Laver Cup for me this year," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.
Venus Williams loses to Rebecca Marino in three sets in return to singles play
Venus Williams lost to Canadian Rebecca Marino on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty. Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her...
EXCLUSIVE: Cricket's bid to be included in the 2028 Olympics receives a boost as Los Angeles organisers send delegation to Birmingham to watch women's T20 at Commonwealth Games
Cricket's bid to be included in the Olympics has received a boost after Los Angeles 2028 organisers sent a delegation to inspect the T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games. Sportsmail understands four members of the LA 2028 team are in Birmingham to watch the women's tournament as they mull over which sports they want to add to their programme.
Eileen Cikamatana makes history with weightlifting gold for Australia
At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Eileen Cikamatana won weightlifting gold for Fiji. Four years later in Birmingham she repeated the achievement, this time for Australia. Cikamatana represented her adopted country with a bang in Birmingham, setting new Commonwealth Games records in the women’s 87kg on Wednesday morning (AEST) and becoming the first woman to win gold medals for two different nations.
Adam Peaty says shock 100m breaststroke final defeat gives him hunger to continue
Adam Peaty says his fourth-place finish in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final has given him the “hunger” he needed to continue in the sport.“Terrible race, I don’t know what went wrong,” the swimmer said, after finishing outside the medal positions.Peaty has not lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke at any time in the last eight years.“To be honest, I’m not too bothered about it because it’s given me the hunger that I needed at the moment.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Malala’s remarks on women’s freedom met with applause at Commonwealth Games openingEngland captain Leah Williamson wants ‘change of the best kind’ after Euro 2022 winAlex Scott sends powerful message to clubs that refused to host Women’s Euros matches
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze
Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
swimswam.com
Aussie Ariarne Titmus Throws Down 3:58.06 400 Free C’Wealth Games Record
Ariarne Titmus of Australia further sealed her status as one of the most dominant freestyle swimmers in the world, as the 21-year-old just nailed a 400m freestyle victory here on the final night of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Stopping the clock in a time of 3:58.06, Titmus earned...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships: Streaming, Schedule and More
Despite some tennis players, like current Wimbledon champ, Novak Djokovic, unable to participate in the tournament , the 2022 U.S. Open will kick off on Monday, Aug. 29, with a majority of the top tennis players convening at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in New York. Throughout...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
England beat Australia in overtime to claim gold in the men's 3x3 basketball... while Canada come out on top in dramatic women's final
Birmingham-born Myles Hesson delivered the Hollywood ending as his two-point shot in overtime earned England Commonwealth gold in the men's 3x3 basketball. Next to the fruit and vegetable markets of Smithfield where he was brought as a child by his grandparents, Hesson came through in the clutch to give England a 17-16 victory over their more illustrious opponents.
