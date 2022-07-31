ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Alex de Minaur wins first ATP title of 2022 at the Atlanta Open

By Joshua Thomas
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ng-sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Cricket's bid to be included in the 2028 Olympics receives a boost as Los Angeles organisers send delegation to Birmingham to watch women's T20 at Commonwealth Games

Cricket's bid to be included in the Olympics has received a boost after Los Angeles 2028 organisers sent a delegation to inspect the T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games. Sportsmail understands four members of the LA 2028 team are in Birmingham to watch the women's tournament as they mull over which sports they want to add to their programme.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Guardian

Eileen Cikamatana makes history with weightlifting gold for Australia

At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Eileen Cikamatana won weightlifting gold for Fiji. Four years later in Birmingham she repeated the achievement, this time for Australia. Cikamatana represented her adopted country with a bang in Birmingham, setting new Commonwealth Games records in the women’s 87kg on Wednesday morning (AEST) and becoming the first woman to win gold medals for two different nations.
SPORTS
The Independent

Adam Peaty says shock 100m breaststroke final defeat gives him hunger to continue

Adam Peaty says his fourth-place finish in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final has given him the “hunger” he needed to continue in the sport.“Terrible race, I don’t know what went wrong,” the swimmer said, after finishing outside the medal positions.Peaty has not lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke at any time in the last eight years.“To be honest, I’m not too bothered about it because it’s given me the hunger that I needed at the moment.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Malala’s remarks on women’s freedom met with applause at Commonwealth Games openingEngland captain Leah Williamson wants ‘change of the best kind’ after Euro 2022 winAlex Scott sends powerful message to clubs that refused to host Women’s Euros matches
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Atp Tour#Australian#American Jenson Brooksby#Aussie#Atlopentennis#Alexdeminaur
The Independent

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England beat Australia in overtime to claim gold in the men's 3x3 basketball... while Canada come out on top in dramatic women's final

Birmingham-born Myles Hesson delivered the Hollywood ending as his two-point shot in overtime earned England Commonwealth gold in the men's 3x3 basketball. Next to the fruit and vegetable markets of Smithfield where he was brought as a child by his grandparents, Hesson came through in the clutch to give England a 17-16 victory over their more illustrious opponents.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy