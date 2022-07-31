Alex de Minaur wins first ATP title of 2022 at the Atlanta Open

Adam Peaty says his fourth-place finish in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final has given him the “hunger” he needed to continue in the sport.“Terrible race, I don’t know what went wrong,” the swimmer said, after finishing outside the medal positions.Peaty has not lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke at any time in the last eight years.“To be honest, I’m not too bothered about it because it’s given me the hunger that I needed at the moment.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Malala’s remarks on women’s freedom met with applause at Commonwealth Games openingEngland captain Leah Williamson wants ‘change of the best kind’ after Euro 2022 winAlex Scott sends powerful message to clubs that refused to host Women’s Euros matches

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO