Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos

I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Fun! Creative New Business Opening in Downtown Athens, Texas
When you think of Athens, Texas you’re probably thinking of just some small East Texas town. According to Google the population is around 13,000 people. But entrepreneurs Wade and Kristin Huggins are excited to bring something new to the small town. They love downtown Athens and they are excited to open their new business Tod + Copper.
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
New Study Shows Tyler, Texas in the Top 10 of Cities Hit by Phone Scams
We've reported to you about all different kinds of scams being carried out in East Texas. These can be as simple as offering a fake goody bag from Texas Roadhouse to texting about selling property that you don't own. Scammers will use any and every kind of trick to try and steal your money and/or your personal information. A new study was just released that shows how prevalent phone scams are. Sadly, East Texas ended up in the top 10 of this list.
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Longview ISD Plans To Install Video Cameras In Special Needs Classrooms
There's been a lot of controversy in the Longview ISD recently after 6 former employees of an elementary school in the district were arrested on allegations of injuring special needs children. After public outcry, the district is taking action to insure that kids with special needs are being taken care of safely.
Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX, Nearly 485 Acres for Sale, $19 Million
Chances are pretty good that you've been to The Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX. From music festivals and massive charity events the family-owned and operated has hosted many great functions. So you may be surprised, or possibly excited, to learn that 485 acres of the park are now...
Halloween Is Coming, Are You Ready? Spirit Halloween Stores Hopes You Are!
It's way too hot to really be thinking about Halloween right now. With temperatures still hovering around the century mark, school is just about to begin, and football season is almost here, who's really thinking about Halloween right now? Spirit Halloween stores are of course. As I was driving on...
Texas Rap Legend Bun-B Wins “Best Burger In America” Prize
You know Texas rap legend Bun-B best as one half of the iconic duo "UGK" with the late great Pimp C but since Pimp's passing, Bun has admitted that he isn't as moved by music as he used to even though he's still considered one of the best MC's in hip hop.
We Love Buc-ee’s in Texas But Not the Annoying TikToks Being Made There
Just a couple days ago I was talking to a buddy at work about things we’ve seen online lately and there is one viral sensation that has been going around and it’s driving me bonkers. I’m a big time Buc-ee's fan, if I’m on a trip and there is a store anywhere close, I’m going to take the time to stop. Their snacks and bathrooms are always worth the trip. But for some reason going to Buc-ee's and pronouncing the store name wrong has become a viral trend on TikTok and it’s enough to give you a headache.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson
Cute puppies don't often have a long stay in an animal shelter and that will most likely be the case for Carson. Carson is a six-month-old puppy that is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Societ's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Carson is a mixed breed pup, he's part...
A Travel Website Found the Weirdest Stop to Highlight in Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas
Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. What Can You Expect At This Event?. During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun...
