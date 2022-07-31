Athlete. Activist. Icon: Sports world pays tribute to NBA legend Bill Russell

www.sportsnet.ca
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Lakers News: Jerry West Believes Bill Russell Is In Same Class As Jackie Robinson
The NBA world lost a true pioneer on Sunday as legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Even though Russell haunted the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career, being a major reason Elgin Baylor and Jerry West never won a championship together, his impact on the game far exceeds the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Late NBA great Bill Russell 'leaves a giant example for us all'
Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid tribute to the late Bill Russell, his mentor and friend who he said “leaves a giant example for us all.” Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the league’s first Black head coach, died on Sunday aged 88.
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
Scottie Pippen on Bill Russell: 'Epitome of a champion'
After news of Bill Russell's passing broke on Sunday, the NBA world is showing their appreciation for the basketball legend who inspired on and off the court. Following Michael Jordan's statement on Russell's legacy, Scottie Pippen took to social media to express his thoughts on Russell and what his triumphs meant to him.
FOX Sports
Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon
Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Russell’s Off-Court Example Is What Resonates Most, Now and Beyond
The Celtics icon helped push civil rights and the interests of Black athletes to the forefront.
ESPN
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell deserves our reverence, understanding and respect
We live in a debate culture, inherently reductive to this or that, to who was best, most, least, greatest. Television, social media or online, ours is a culture of decibels, where people do not often learn as an element of their entertainment. Ears aren't for listening. They are for glasses.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell
The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
Comments / 0