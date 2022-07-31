ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete. Activist. Icon: Sports world pays tribute to NBA legend Bill Russell

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Scottie Pippen on Bill Russell: 'Epitome of a champion'

After news of Bill Russell's passing broke on Sunday, the NBA world is showing their appreciation for the basketball legend who inspired on and off the court. Following Michael Jordan's statement on Russell's legacy, Scottie Pippen took to social media to express his thoughts on Russell and what his triumphs meant to him.
Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon

Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
