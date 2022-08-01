A Cornerstone of the community

A harvest at Cornerstone Farm (courtesy Community Food Collaborative)

Fairfield Middle School’s Cornerstone Farm has blossomed beyond belief.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service contributed $25,000 to Fairfield School and the nonprofit Community Food Collaborative that helps manage the farm. Cornerstone Farm was one of 17 U.S. gardens selected to join the USDA’s People’s Garden Initiative.

With the help of the USDA’s contribution, Cornerstone Farm will be able to expand and use all Fairfield’s garden space, Fairfield’s first full-time community agriculturist Natalie Green said. The funds will also go towards creating outdoor learning and community garden spaces as well as security measures so adults may visit the garden during school hours.

The goal of the People’s Garden Initiative is to help local gardens create a space that feeds the community and where individuals can come grow their own food and learn about the benefits sustainable and local agriculture, Green said.

The Community Food Collaborative got started in 2014 when a passionate Fairfield science teacher wanted to use her class’ garden to help food insecurity. From there, Cornerstone Farm sprouted into an urban farm meant to teach individuals the benefits of farming and how to grow produce.

Cornerstone Farm also has the Falcon Free Fridge where students and staff on their way home from school can access any produce they may need for free. But Cornerstone Farm’s produce is not just for staff and students as the Community Food Collaborative also engages with the community to hand out free organic produce to anyone who needs it, Green said.

As community agriculturist Green is currently working on integrating Cornerstone Farm into the actual school day.

“My goal is that all of our subject areas learn to use the space for students,” Green said. “Our goal is also for the community to know us as the school with the farm. So, my mission in my new position is to that here for the students and for the surrounding community.”

Anyone interested in supporting Cornerstone Farm and the Community Food Collaborative can donate using this link.

