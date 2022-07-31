YWCA’s ‘Voice for All Women’ gala to honor three on Aug. 6

Bret Austin and Kent Snider at the Monday, August 1 meeting of the executive committee of the Adams County Board — Photo by David Adam. Members of the Adams County Board discussed their political futures behind closed doors during a closed session of their May 10 meeting. Bret Austin, Adams County Board vice chairman and Finance Committee chairman, assured his fellow board members these discussions would remain private, despite the fact they were being recorded.

ADAMS COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO