YWCA’s ‘Voice for All Women’ gala to honor three on Aug. 6

Riedel Foundation grants to foster grandparent program, CASA will help at-risk children in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two programs that help at-risk children will train more volunteers with the help of recent grants from Hannibal’s Riedel Foundation. The Riedel Board of Trustees awarded $3,160 to the foster grandparent program and $1,490 to the Court-Appointed Special Advocates program. Both programs are led by Douglass Community Services.
Baby contest at Adams County Fair crowns winners in four age groups
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair Baby Contest was held Saturday, July 30 inside the Prairieland FS tent inside the Family Fun Zone. More than 65 children participated. Children met judges in four age groups: 0-6 months, 7-11 months, 1 year old and 2 years old. The winners...
Letter to the Editor: Hannibal-LaGrange University is a good university getting better
Rodney Harrison, transitional president of Hannibal-LaGrange University. | Photo courtesy of Hannibal-LaGrange University. HLGU is alive. The university will not only stay open, but the past year has shown us how blessed we are to be part of the greater Hannibal community. Hannibal-LaGrange University was facing a financial Goliath in...
Arns, Petty to lead Quincy School Board
QUINCY — The Quincy School Board unanimously elected Shelley Arns as president and Rachael Petty as vice-president in a brief special meeting Tuesday afternoon. Sayeed Ali resigned as board president, but will remain on the board. Arns had been vice president of the board since April 2021 when she...
Benson Financial Group in Hannibal adds five employees to staff
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Benson Financial Group, a financial planning company, recently added five people to its staff. Jason Nichols of Hannibal serves as director of operations. He previously served as athletic director and head women’s soccer coach at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in human services from Westmar University and his master’s degree in education from William Woods University.
Fall-Con returns to the Quincy Town Center in September
QUINCY — Fall-Con 2022, a pop culture event for all ages, will return to the Quincy Town Center September 16-18. Featured events include Cosplay, costume contest, anime, tabletop gaming, vendors and special film screenings. Celebrity guests J.J. Cohen, Rob Mello and Mark Holton will sign autographs, and photo ops will be available for purchase.
Western Illinois to offer six new online degree options beginning with fall semester
MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. — Western Illinois University announced six new online degree programs will begin in the fall semester of 2022 — bachelor’s degrees in business analytics, finance and emergency management and master’s degrees in applied statistics and decision analytics, accountancy and mathematics. WIU College of Business...
Bluffs Woman Wins Early Bird Dreams Drawing Top Prize
Michelle Clark of Bluffs took home the $10,000 early bird Routt-Our Saviour Dreams drawing held Sunday afternoon. Other winners during the early bird on Sunday of $1,000 were Matt Grubb, Dena Dobson and Wade Gregory, all of Jacksonville, and Nancy Tezlow of White Hall. The drawing was a prelude to...
55th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show to begin Friday in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ill. — The 55th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show will begin Friday, Aug. 5 near Hamilton and continue with three days of demonstrations and activities through Aug. 7. This year’s show highlights Allis Chalmers tractors, with this year’s button featuring an WD45 Allis Chalmers tractor...
Real estate transfers in Pike County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Brian Harris of Hull sold a residence at 29723 2000th in...
Southern Airways Express gets committee recommendation for Quincy Regional Airport service
QUINCY — Quincy’s Aeronautics Committee has recommended Southern Airways Express to be the city’s next Essential Air Service provider. The unanimous recommendation came during a late Wednesday afternoon meeting inside City Hall. The measure now moves to City Council, which meets at 7 p.m. Monday. Formal approval...
Hannibal City Council prepares for upcoming public hearings
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Tuesday’s meeting was short, but the Hannibal City Council set itself up for a longer meeting in two weeks. Council members hold three public hearings before the August 16 meeting with the first set for 6:15 pm. That meeting was requested by Corey Mehaffy, the Executive Director of Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council.
QPD Blotter for Aug. 1, 2022
Kayce Cole,24, Quincy, for Improper Backing on 7/31/22 at 2800 block of Vermont. PTC 122. Amber Johnson,40, Loraine, for Failure to Yield Traffic Signal at 24th and State on 7/29/22. NTA 182. Emily Krueger,38, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Private Drive at 3115 Broadway on 7/27/22. PTC 178. Anthony I....
Can we continue to trust the leadership of the Adams County Board?
Bret Austin and Kent Snider at the Monday, August 1 meeting of the executive committee of the Adams County Board — Photo by David Adam. Members of the Adams County Board discussed their political futures behind closed doors during a closed session of their May 10 meeting. Bret Austin, Adams County Board vice chairman and Finance Committee chairman, assured his fellow board members these discussions would remain private, despite the fact they were being recorded.
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
DAILY MUDDY: Government Transparency
Ashley and Bob wrap up the discussion on the Adams County Board’s Open Meetings Act violations. The Abbey, Harvey’s, Instant Replay, Quincy Warehouse Bargains and Utopia bring you the Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
Adams County Board showed lack of trust in voters, political process when going behind closed doors
From left, Adams County Board members Matt Obert, Raquel Sparrow, Ryan Hinkamper and Bret Austin. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Adams County Board’s Finance Committee went into closed session May 9 to discuss giving themselves raises and lay out a political strategy to deal with potential fallout from voters who might not approve of the action.
Ask MRN: Why were the Amtrak trains cancelled this week?
UPDATE (3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3): Marc Magliari, senior public relations manager, said Amtrak is providing chartered buses from Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 as a replacement for the Carl Sandburg train. Customers who already purchased Amtrak tickets have been notified of the change. Dear MRN:. My morning...
Yohn apologizes for outburst during July court appearance; case now on November jury docket
QUINCY — The case against Bradley Yohn, who has been charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, now is on the November jury docket. Yohn, 35, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with public defender Todd Nelson on Wednesday morning before Judge Roger Thomson. The jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 before Judge Scott Larson.
