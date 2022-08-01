ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds

By Jason Parker
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Economy#Infrastructure#North Carolina#Raleigh#Livability Com#Durham#Ashville
thisismysouth.com

Southern Stays: Carolina Inn

The Carolina Inn is nearly a part of the campus of the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill, right across the street from the gates. Opened in 1924, the historic hotel is like the town’s living room, hosting generations of students, parents, faculty, and visitors. Built in the Southern...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
K97.5

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

2 men shot on Cornwallis Road in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Durham police were called to a scene on Cornwallis Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when two men were shot near a gas station. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries described as "non-life-threatening." Witnesses say they heard over a dozen gunshots at 101...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy