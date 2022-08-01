Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds

wraltechwire.com
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North Carolina
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Triangle has 50-50 chance of hosting World University Games Competition
Durham, N.C. — Our state now has a 50-50 chance to host an event close to the level of the Olympic Games. It’s down to the Triangle and a city in South Korea as the finalists to host the 2027 Summer World University Games. The Durham Bulls Ball...
Triangle’s once hot employment market is cooling at some major jobs boards
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are an increasing number of indicators showing signs the labor market is slowing, as job openings in the Triangle have decreased. For the first time all year, the number of job openings at the beginning of a month is lower than openings at the beginning of the year on one-quarter of the 20 job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Downtown Durham’s parking loophole disappeared without warning. Here’s what happened.
The gates in Durham’s garages and parking lots used to lift at 7 p.m. on weeknights and remain open all weekend, but the city ended the practice in July.
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Carolina Inn
The Carolina Inn is nearly a part of the campus of the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill, right across the street from the gates. Opened in 1924, the historic hotel is like the town’s living room, hosting generations of students, parents, faculty, and visitors. Built in the Southern...
Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle hosting National Night Out events
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Gov. Cooper announces $23M grant to implement clean energy jobs in NC
Greensboro, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo came to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday to make a pivotal announcement for the university's effort to aid in the advancement of clean energy and provide jobs in the field. The U.S. Department...
Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes
Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a historic downtown Raleigh area are organizing against the city's latest changes to rezoning laws that are allowing a private resident to sell their mansion to a developer to build 17 luxury townhomes on their former property. The townhomes will cost a resident around...
From Carolinas to Kentucky: UNC doctors-in-training stage impromptu airlift to aid flood victims
In Kentucky, dozens are dead, hundreds are still missing and thousands are in desperate need of help following historic flooding. On Tuesday, two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Neurosurgery medical residents stepped in with some help from above. For Randi Barnett, the first sign something was wrong, was...
Appalled by state laws, NCSU grad saves hundreds of neglected stray dogs and cats
Raleigh, N.C. — Rusty's Rescue Ranch founder Kathalene Murphy is trying to find homes for 24 dogs and six cats. The 22-year-old North Carolina State University graduate said Rusty's Rescue Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was forced to stop taking in dogs and cats in July when donations stalled. For...
Stolen mail left bills and letters across my Raleigh neighborhood. What can be done?
“That’s pretty low.” The discarded mail, much of it opened, included many wedding invitations scattered across the streets east of downtown.
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
'It's very much an invasion.' Racist graffiti painted on signs, driveway in south Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh community says they're furious after a racial slur was painted on a driveway. Matt Moore says he woke up to find "[Expletive] Lives Don't Matter" written on his property. Now, neighbors in the Renaissance Park community are calling for accountability and the culprits to...
Wells Fargo closing a Raleigh bank location. Find out which one, where to go instead
The closing of a Raleigh Wells Fargo location comes after the bank closed hundreds of branch locations last year.
2 men shot on Cornwallis Road in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Durham police were called to a scene on Cornwallis Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when two men were shot near a gas station. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries described as "non-life-threatening." Witnesses say they heard over a dozen gunshots at 101...
WRAL
Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. Conventions are making a comeback in Raleigh. Large crowds from across the country...
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
cbs17
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
