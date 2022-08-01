ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian senator calls Queen a coloniser and gives Black power salute in parliament

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe described Britain ’s Elizabeth II as a “colonising” queen and raised her fist in a Black power salute while taking the oath in Australia ’s parliament.

Ms Thorpe, a Greens party senator for Victoria, also raised her fist while walking up to the centre of the parliament for the oath on Monday morning.

The senator looked visibly reluctant as she swore to serve the 96-year-old British monarch, who remains Australia’s head of state.

“I sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonising her majesty Queen Elizabeth II ,” she said.

Ms Thorpe added the word “colonising”, which is not in the formal oath.

She was then asked by Labor senate president Sue Lines to repeat the oath as printed on the card, as other senators voiced their criticism.

“You are required to recite the oath as printed on the card,” Ms Lines told the Greens senator. “Please recite the oath.”

She recited the lines correctly at the second attempt but went on Twitter to declare “sovereignty never ceded” as she shared a photo of her raising her fist.

Ms Thorpe is a vocal indigenous rights campaigner and has raised questions about the country’s constitution.

Section 42 of the Australian constitution states that “every senator and every member of the House of Representatives shall before taking his seat make and subscribe” to the oath of allegiance.

The provision can be changed only with a referendum.

Australia gained independence from British rule in 1901 but never became a fully-fledged republic like several other colonies. Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years, a period when thousands of Aboriginal Australians were killed and displaced.

“I do support a republic,” prime minister Anthony Albanese told CNN on Sunday. But he said a referendum on that issue would have to wait until after another one that promises to give Aboriginal Australians an institutional role in policymaking.

“Our priority this term is the recognition of First Nations people in our constitution,” he said.

Ms Thorpe was attacked by parliamentary colleagues for her modified oath. One of them could be heard yelling: “You’re not a senator if you don’t do it properly.”

During her first swearing-in in 2020, Ms Thorpe said her community was not excited about that moment because she would be “swearing allegiance to the coloniser”.

Last month, she dubbed Australia a “colonial project” and said the national flag did not represent her.

“It represents the colonisation of these lands, and it has no permission to be here. There’s been no consent, there’s been no treaty, so that flag does not represent me,” she told Channel 10’s The Project .

Daily Mail

Pauline Hanson storms out of the Senate rather than acknowledge traditional owners screaming 'no, I won't and never will' - as Aboriginal senator slams her as 'racist'

Pauline Hanson has been called a racist after she angrily left the Senate during the opening acknowledgment of country. Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid respect to elders past and present at the opening of Wednesday's sitting.
Daily Mail

Indigenous senator says Australia is now 'saturated' by welcome to country ceremonies - after donning traditional headdress for maiden speech slamming 'handouts' thrown at Aboriginals

New Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to country ceremonies for being token gestures and 'throwaway lines' - and backed Pauline Hanson after her walkout from the Senate on Wednesday. The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Indigenous comunity at the opening of...
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
Queen Elizabeth
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
Australia
Los Angeles Times

She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
