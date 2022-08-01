ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man drives with cyclist on his bonnet after ramming victim in road-rage incident

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Dramatic footage captures the moment a man continued to drive with a cyclist on his bonnet after ramming into the victim.

Ahmed Al-Rawi, 55, was dragged from his car by police after the incident in Swindon , Wiltshire.

The unnamed cyclist can be heard repeatedly screaming “stop” as he’s dragged along the road.

Al-Rawi has since been banned from driving for one year and was also handed a 12-month suspended sentence for the incident, which happened on 28 July 2020.

The Independent

The Independent

