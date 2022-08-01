New waterfront audio tour navigates Toledo maritime history

Hear the story of the freighter ship, the Yuma, that crashed into the Cherry Street bridge in 1881.

Learn what the “Queen of the Lakes” is. End with a cocktail on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel.

All that and more is possible with the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ new self-guided tour that navigates listeners through Toledo’s rich maritime history.

The Port of Toledo Self-guided Walking Tour takes participants through the heart of downtown Toledo, beginning in the riverside Middlegrounds Metropark and reaching the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. For 90 minutes, the narrator and holytoledo.com curator Tedd Long tells the story of the largest landmass port on the Great Lakes from past to present.

“There’s no other tour like it,” Mr. Long said. “When you stand in certain spots on that tour, and you look around, you’re surrounded by this huge port and we tell the story behind all that.”

The tour was launched on July 14, and it’s accessible through VoiceMap, an app that’s downloadable from the Apple or Google Play stores. VoiceMap works by associating voice narration, music, and sound effects to specific GPS coordinates.

About a dozen people have downloaded the app so far, said Ellen Kennedy, the education and visitor experience director for the museum.

“We’ve definitely been pleasantly surprised by the reception,” she said. “It’s a slow start, but we had no idea what it would be. We were excited that somebody downloaded it on the first day.”

Mr. Long hopes that first-time guests will listen to the tour, as well as people who have lived in Toledo their entire lives and families.

“I think they’ll come away with a completely different perspective in terms of Toledo and how it relates to the rest of the world as a port.”

The museum hopes to expand its educational offerings through the app, as well. Telling the national story behind the Great Lakes, the museum focuses on the shared U.S. and Canadian history behind all five Great Lakes. The tour is focused more closely on the story of Toledo and nearby Lake Erie.

“This tour shares an even deeper story of how Toledo is connected to the Great Lakes,” said Kate Fineske, the senior director of institutional advancement at the museum. “It definitely expands our stories and what we’re doing. You’re experiencing history in a new way.”

Ms. Fineske took the walking tour herself.

“It was really interesting,” she said. “It was incredible, actually. It’s a really fun way to just sightsee and walk and explore Toledo but also with a history twist connected to it.”

What’s more, the tour includes some of the information in Port of Toledo: Then & Now , an exhibit located in the History Walk Gallery at the ProMedica headquarters downtown.

The tour is available for purchase at nmglstore.org and at the National Museum of the Great Lakes for $5.99. All proceeds benefit the museum.