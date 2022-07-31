Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day

www.fox10tv.com
Back to School 2022: See a full list of start dates for Gulf Coast Alabama schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students and parents are getting ready for the start of the new school year. FOX 10 News has you covered on when classes start across the Gulf Coast. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An unborn child with a detectable heartbeat is now eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
Forest Hill Church of God collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Forest Hill Church of God in Mobile is collecting donations for victims of the flooding in Kentucky. Volunteers will be taking cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to the disaster zone later this week. Donations can be dropped off at the church through 4 p.m. on...
Man hit by car, killed on Highway 90 in St. Elmo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers said a man was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night in St. Elmo. It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 90 at March Road. Investigators said the man was walking in the road when he was hit and died at the scene. No charges will be filed against the driver, troopers said.
Alabama to take parolee electronic monitoring program statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. State law requires a specific population of parolees to be electronically monitored for an amount...
Governor Desantis bringing “first of its kind” Opioid recovery program to the Panhandle
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In 2021, there were more than 8,000 reported overdose deaths in Florida. Since 2015, Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have increased by 790%. That’s why Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis was joined by Florida health officials to announce the expansion of a new, piloted substance abuse and recovery network to “disrupt” the opioid epidemic.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies serve eviction notice to wrong home
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (BAY NEWS 9) - A doorbell camera stopped an error that could have locked a woman out of her home. Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida were attempting to serve an eviction notice, but it turns out they weren’t at the right house.
Back to School Photos 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students across parts of the Alabama Gulf Coast are returning to school today, and enthusiastic parents are invited to share photographs marking the happy occasion. Photos may be used online and on air by FOX10. Click the “Add Media” button. Photos must be approved by FOX10 before they will appear.
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist
AITKIN, Minn. (KARE) – A Minnesota woman said she had to drive more than 100 miles for emergency contraception after she said a pharmacist denied her prescription because of his religious beliefs. The woman is now suing. With a corporate office in Plymouth, Minnesota, Thrifty White Pharmacy has 94...
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said. Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office,...
