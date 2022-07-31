ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Carb’s the Charm

Bread marked his first foray into the Richmond dining scene, later followed by pizza, and now Billy Fallen has embraced another carb-centric concept, this time joined by former Dutch & Co. owner and chef Caleb Shriver. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Billy Pasta, a fast-casual, made-to-order venture dedicated to pasta and...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

A Sweet Shift

Following a series of unfortunate events related to the space they were leasing, Rabia Kamara and her Suzy Sno crew have bid their Second Street shop goodbye. The New Orleans-inspired sno-ball concept will open the doors of its new digs on Thursday, Aug. 4, thanks in part to a fellow member of the local dining community.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Scrapbook: Refined Romance

Intimate Moment: The bride embraced the groom before he turned around to see her for their first look. Hunter’s navy suit, which had a gray vest underneath, came from online suit rental business Generation Tux. He says he is especially grateful to High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor for his haircut.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 4-10

First he conquered rustic bread, then came wood-fired pizza. Now, adding to his repertoire of carb-focused concepts, dough master Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest namesake venture. Joined by former Dutch & Co. chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver, Fallen debuted Billy Pasta this week inside Ellwood Thompson’s market in Carytown, presenting fast-casual, quality-driven pasta dishes with flair that can be ordered at the touch of a button. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Rappahannock Record

Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves

There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities. Among this year’s best:. Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter. Sarah Bloom, 2nd place...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

To Infinity and Beyond

The owners of this Richmond home worked with Rock Creek Innovations to create an inviting spot for both entertainment and relaxation. In addition, they requested a space that would transcend seasons. A heated infinity pool from Douglas Aquatics provides the focal point of the entertaining area — with an elevated view of the James River. A combination of lighting fixtures from Coppermoon and Kichler illuminate the way across the space, which is laid out using Blue Stone Select pavers. All these elements come together to make this spot both functional and beautiful.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
richmondmagazine.com

Signs of the Times

Monument Avenue might be mistaken for just another tree-lined road in the city of Richmond ever since the removal of Confederate statues, but at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, evidence of the social-justice protests of 2020 lives on. The exhibition “(Re)Framing Protest: Design and Hope” features work by...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Goin' to California

Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Forest Hill Antique Closing

Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Return of the Wack

When we last saw “Weird Al” Yankovic in Richmond, the veteran musical satirist was leading the Richmond Symphony through a hilariously over-rendered mix of classic parodies such as “Smells Like Nirvana” and “Yoda” with originals like the Devo-ish “Dare to Be Stupid.”. The...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS News

250 e-bikes suddenly stop working in Richmond

About 250 e-bikes in the city of Richmond are no longer working and now gathering dust, leaving many to wonder what happened to the startup that offered the service. Itay Hod reports. (8/3/22)
RICHMOND, VA
townandtourist.com

15 Best Hiking Trails in Richmond, VA (Great for All Hikers!)

Richmond is not only the capital city of Virginia, but it’s also one of the oldest cities in America. The rich history of the area draws in thousands of visitors a year. Despite this, there remains a small-town charm to Richmond that is appealing to residents. Many of the...
