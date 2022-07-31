richmondmagazine.com
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Third Carb’s the Charm
Bread marked his first foray into the Richmond dining scene, later followed by pizza, and now Billy Fallen has embraced another carb-centric concept, this time joined by former Dutch & Co. owner and chef Caleb Shriver. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Billy Pasta, a fast-casual, made-to-order venture dedicated to pasta and...
A Sweet Shift
Following a series of unfortunate events related to the space they were leasing, Rabia Kamara and her Suzy Sno crew have bid their Second Street shop goodbye. The New Orleans-inspired sno-ball concept will open the doors of its new digs on Thursday, Aug. 4, thanks in part to a fellow member of the local dining community.
Scrapbook: Refined Romance
Intimate Moment: The bride embraced the groom before he turned around to see her for their first look. Hunter’s navy suit, which had a gray vest underneath, came from online suit rental business Generation Tux. He says he is especially grateful to High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor for his haircut.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
Richmond Food News: Aug. 4-10
First he conquered rustic bread, then came wood-fired pizza. Now, adding to his repertoire of carb-focused concepts, dough master Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest namesake venture. Joined by former Dutch & Co. chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver, Fallen debuted Billy Pasta this week inside Ellwood Thompson’s market in Carytown, presenting fast-casual, quality-driven pasta dishes with flair that can be ordered at the touch of a button. (Richmond magazine)
Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities. Among this year’s best:. Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter. Sarah Bloom, 2nd place...
To Infinity and Beyond
The owners of this Richmond home worked with Rock Creek Innovations to create an inviting spot for both entertainment and relaxation. In addition, they requested a space that would transcend seasons. A heated infinity pool from Douglas Aquatics provides the focal point of the entertaining area — with an elevated view of the James River. A combination of lighting fixtures from Coppermoon and Kichler illuminate the way across the space, which is laid out using Blue Stone Select pavers. All these elements come together to make this spot both functional and beautiful.
Signs of the Times
Monument Avenue might be mistaken for just another tree-lined road in the city of Richmond ever since the removal of Confederate statues, but at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, evidence of the social-justice protests of 2020 lives on. The exhibition “(Re)Framing Protest: Design and Hope” features work by...
Goin' to California
Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
Forest Hill Antique Closing
Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
Richmond Animal Care and Control unveils new spay, neuter trailer
Richmond Animal Care and Control is ready to bring its spaying and neutering services to furry friends in need around the city.
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
Return of the Wack
When we last saw “Weird Al” Yankovic in Richmond, the veteran musical satirist was leading the Richmond Symphony through a hilariously over-rendered mix of classic parodies such as “Smells Like Nirvana” and “Yoda” with originals like the Devo-ish “Dare to Be Stupid.”. The...
250 e-bikes suddenly stop working in Richmond
About 250 e-bikes in the city of Richmond are no longer working and now gathering dust, leaving many to wonder what happened to the startup that offered the service. Itay Hod reports. (8/3/22)
15 Best Hiking Trails in Richmond, VA (Great for All Hikers!)
Richmond is not only the capital city of Virginia, but it’s also one of the oldest cities in America. The rich history of the area draws in thousands of visitors a year. Despite this, there remains a small-town charm to Richmond that is appealing to residents. Many of the...
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
Hanover Schools gave this shirt to teachers. Some people saw a swastika.
Hanover Schools responded to criticism over a logo placed on a t-shirt handed out to staff during a Unified Professional Learning Conference this week.
Richmond announces gun buyback event with gift card incentive
Richmond residents will get a chance to exchange their firearms for cash this month, as the city prepares for a gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak station
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
