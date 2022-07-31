ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson

 3 days ago
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in...
VICKSBURG, MS
Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms. Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also...
VICKSBURG, MS
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
JACKSON, MS
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found in Jackson at approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning during an incident at Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2013 Honda Accord unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Bell appeared to have crashed at the location.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle

A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
VICKSBURG, MS
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd

The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
FLORA, MS
Two arrested on Letourneau Road for methamphetamine

Two people were arrested on Letourneau Road in two separate events on Monday by Warren County Sheriff Deputies for possession of Methamphetamine. The first event happened at around 5:30 a.m. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace stated that Deputy Michael Whitley stopped a Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road. The driver, 48-year-old Renee Louis Booth, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson. JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after...
RIDGELAND, MS
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended

JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

