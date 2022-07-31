Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson

fox40jackson.com
Related
fox40jackson.com
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in...
fox40jackson.com
Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms. Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also...
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
WLBT
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found in Jackson at approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning during an incident at Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2013 Honda Accord unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Bell appeared to have crashed at the location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault; residential burglary and grand larceny also reported in city
A Vicksburg man was arrested Monday in connection with a late July aggravated assault. John Dolley, 38, was taken into custody on Monday on a warrant for aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred on July 26. Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Dolley’s bond at $250,000 and...
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
WAPT
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
vicksburgnews.com
“We’re requesting the public’s assistance” – Warren County authorities alerted to several overnight thefts
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace is asking for the public’s help to curb criminal activity. Tuesday morning, Warren County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to several reports of items being taken from vehicles overnight. Three in the area of Fisher Ferry, one on Halls Ferry and another in the area of Lee Road.
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Man shot multiple times, robbed near First Avenue and Prentiss Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night. JPD says 23-year-old London Lyols was shot multiple times and robbed of several ounces of marijuana by an unknown suspect he was meeting at First Avenue and Prentiss Street. He died on the scene.
Vicksburg Post
Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
bobgermanylaw.com
Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd
The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
vicksburgnews.com
Two arrested on Letourneau Road for methamphetamine
Two people were arrested on Letourneau Road in two separate events on Monday by Warren County Sheriff Deputies for possession of Methamphetamine. The first event happened at around 5:30 a.m. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace stated that Deputy Michael Whitley stopped a Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road. The driver, 48-year-old Renee Louis Booth, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Cash, handguns, iPhone stolen from vehicles on Monday
Early Monday morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received four separate reports of items being stolen from vehicles. Cash, an iPhone, and two handguns were reported missing from four different vehicles around Halls Ferry, Fisher Ferry, and Lee Roads. Both handguns were taken from unlocked vehicles. Of the four,...
fox40jackson.com
Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson. JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after...
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
Comments / 0