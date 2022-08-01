ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, IL

2 seriously injured in I-294 crash after wrong-way driver hits truck near Midlothian: state police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNs52_0h0OqqIT00

Two people were seriously injured early Monday morning when a wrong-way driver hit a semitrailer on Interstate 294 in Midlothian, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded just before 3:10 a.m. to southbound I-294 near milepost 9 for a reported crash. The truck had been traveling south when a pickup truck driving north in the southbound lanes hit it, police said.

The truck rolled over and came to rest in the roadway.

RELATED: Wrong-way I-90 crash in Hampshire leaves 7 dead, including 5 children from Rolling Meadows; ISP

Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

At 3:30 a.m., the three right lanes were closed for a crash investigation and cleanup. Traffic is getting by in the left lane.

Comments / 13

Ninnee
4d ago

all these wrong way drivers...they give license to aliens that CAN'T SPEEK ,,,READ ...OR UNDERSTAND ENGLISH......AMERICA IS SOOOO SMART...... RISKING OUR LIVES HERE.......WAKE UP AMERICA 🇺🇸

Reply
4
Lisa Berg-Shamhart
4d ago

This just happened over the weekend on 90 near Hampshire. WTH is wrong with ppl?

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampshire, IL
Midlothian, IL
Accidents
City
Midlothian, IL
City
Rolling Meadows, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Midlothian, IL
Crime & Safety
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Illinois State Police
WGN News

Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home

LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
LOCKPORT, IL
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGN News

Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home

GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
GARY, IN
wcsjnews.com

One Person Injured in Morris Accident

One person was injured in a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 5:30 p.m. on August 2nd. The Morris Police Department said an electric bicycle operated by Jay Pilch of Morris disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of Liberty Street and Benton Street and collided with the rear-end of a vehicle driven by Sandra Schmidt of Morris.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
KANE COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy