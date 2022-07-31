Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos

kfox95.com
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
We Love Buc-ee’s in Texas But Not the Annoying TikToks Being Made There
Just a couple days ago I was talking to a buddy at work about things we’ve seen online lately and there is one viral sensation that has been going around and it’s driving me bonkers. I’m a big time Buc-ee's fan, if I’m on a trip and there is a store anywhere close, I’m going to take the time to stop. Their snacks and bathrooms are always worth the trip. But for some reason going to Buc-ee's and pronouncing the store name wrong has become a viral trend on TikTok and it’s enough to give you a headache.
There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas
Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
Those Damn Yankees Don’t Have the Love for Blue Bell We Texans Do
We love us some Blue Bell in Texas. Its always big news when a new flavor is introduced or when a favorite flavor is returning. The thing about Blue Bell is that not everyone gets to enjoy it. The company started in Brenham, Texas and is distributed throughout Texas but only 21 other states get to find it in their grocer's freezer. That's why you have to question a write up from a New York based food magazine that says that Blue Bell is one of the worst ice creams in the entire country.
Two C.A.S.T. for Kids Events are Coming to Lake Sam Rayburn
Every weekend, fishing tournaments are happening at Lake Sam Rayburn. Some of the tourneys draw hundreds upon hundreds of anglers, such as the Sealy Big Bass Splash and High School Tournaments, while others may just draw a few dozen. Reeling in that big bass or watching the scale explode with a massive stringer will definitely put a big smile on your face. However, there's another type of fishing competition that goes above and beyond in bringing about feelings of elation and satisfaction.
