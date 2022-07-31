Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos

We love us some Blue Bell in Texas. Its always big news when a new flavor is introduced or when a favorite flavor is returning. The thing about Blue Bell is that not everyone gets to enjoy it. The company started in Brenham, Texas and is distributed throughout Texas but only 21 other states get to find it in their grocer's freezer. That's why you have to question a write up from a New York based food magazine that says that Blue Bell is one of the worst ice creams in the entire country.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO