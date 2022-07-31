Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school

1027wbow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1027wbow.com
National Night Out event connects community to police and more
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the month of August, a number of National Night Out events will take place, and on Tuesday evening the city of Brazil played host to the popular gathering. Those who attended the event at Forest Park were able to visit with local law enforcement...
1027wbow.com
Top 25 dogs announced for “Dog Days of Summer”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy has announced the top 25 dogs for the “Dog Days of Summer” fundraiser. All of the dogs who have been registered have been featured on Team of Mercy’s website. The dogs who raised the most money, were placed in the top 25.
1027wbow.com
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to...
1027wbow.com
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1027wbow.com
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle...
1027wbow.com
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
1027wbow.com
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
1027wbow.com
Vincennes Organization offers relief for families affected by flooding
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With 35 dead and hundreds still missing following severe flooding throughout Kentucky, one local organization is prepared to help families in need. His Helping Hands Disaster Response is accepting donations to help pack hygiene and disaster relief kits before they send a truck of supplies down...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1027wbow.com
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City.
1027wbow.com
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
1027wbow.com
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
1027wbow.com
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
Comments / 0