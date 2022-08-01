Henrico County launches ‘Historically Speaking’ series

(Courtesy Henrico County)

Henrico County’s Department of Recreation and Parks is launching the Historically Speaking program series, a four-event series that will examine various aspects of the county’s four-century history.

The series will feature programs Aug. 6, Sept. 14, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3 examining immigration to the county, the work of a famed Henrico doctor, the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps and more. Henrico – one of the oldest counties in the nation – celebrated its 400th anniversary in 2011. It was the second settlement in the colony of Virginia and later was established as a shire in 1634.

The planned events are:

• Historically Speaking: Dr. Sheppard’s Medical Account Books from Meadow Farm – Saturday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Glen Allen Library. The event will feature the account books of country doctor Dr. John Mosby Sheppard of Meadow Farm in Henrico span nearly three decades from the antebellum, Civil War, and Reconstruction periods. Because his patients included whites, free Blacks, and enslaved persons, these records provide key insights into the local history and genealogy of both white and Black families. Henrico County Recreation and Parks historian, Lisa Denton, will provide background information about this resource, the latest discoveries, and the project’s plans for the future.

• Historically Speaking: 19th Century Immigration to Henrico County – Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gayton Library. The event will feature Henrico County Recreation and Parks historian Lisa Denton, who will share the latest research about people who settled in the county during the mid-to-late 1800s. The event also will compare local and national population trends and examine the social, economic, political, and leadership roles 19th century immigrants played in Henrico and greater Richmond, all through the lens of pursuing the “American Dream.”

• Historically Speaking: The CCC and the Creation of a National Park at Fort Harrison – Saturday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Varina Library. The event will feature staffers from Richmond National Battlefield Park discussing the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps at Fort Harrison in Henrico County. In the 1930s, the CCC cleared the grounds and laid the foundation for what became a National Park. The presentation will include photographs and reprints of CCC publications, and a discussion of how historic preservation has evolved over the years.

• Historically Speaking: 1930s Holiday Open House – Sunday, Dec. 3 at Varina Library (all day).

