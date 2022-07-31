3News' Kierra Cotton talks about the drag community in Northeast Ohio

www.wkyc.com
12-year-old Northeast Ohio farmer turns hobby into big business venture
WELLINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of “farm fresh” and “from farm to table", but one Northeast Ohio kid is taking it to a whole new level. He’s cashing in by selling his produce and poultry online and getting it delivered directly to consumers across the area.
Ohio restaurants still struggling with staffing shortages, other effects of COVID
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The hurdles keep coming for restaurants. Since the pandemic began, restaurants needed to rely on takeout, had to deal with new health provisions and some had to close for good. Now, staffing issues are a big battle. Smokehouse Brewing Company is feeling the effects of this.
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio to celebrate her Imagination Library program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dolly Parton is coming to Ohio next week. The country music legend will be in Ohio as part of her Imagination Library program. The program has its own branch in Ohio, which was founded with the help of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and quickly became a statewide program.
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat
Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Ohio with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
Ohio YMCA’s now offering free memberships
The free one-year memberships will apply to all 162 YMCAs throughout Ohio.
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'
If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio's 59th District.
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Heat Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: Learn if you are affected
CLEVELAND — As a heat wave takes over Northeast Ohio, several counties are being affected by a Heat Advisory. Heat index values on Wednesday are expected to reach up to 102 degrees in some parts of Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio
This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below. Athens County Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17 Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
