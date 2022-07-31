3News' Kierra Cotton talks about the drag community in Northeast Ohio

If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO