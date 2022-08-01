ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence schools not fully staffed in many positions

School is in session, but the Florence Unified School District is facing many of the same staffing challenges school districts across the state are grappling with.

Rita Ann Reznick, director of public relations for FUSD, said distrct schools still have unfilled teaching positions.

The district has 550 certified teachers with 11 positions unfilled, Reznick said.

“We are still trying to hire, but if we are unable to, we will collapse and combine some courses and/or seek long-term substitutes to fill the positions until we are able to hire for the positions that are unfilled,” Reznick said

However, the district also is facing a dearth of substitute teachers.

“But we just increased our sub pay to be the one of the highest in Pinal County, so we are hopeful that this helps us attract more subs, who we are always trying to recruit,” Reznick said.

She added the district has hired teachers without degrees in education through the Teacher in Residence program. These teachers are enrolled as full-time students getting teaching degrees, or in some cases, as an emergency certified teacher.

The district also has hired teachers without college degrees through the state-approved career technical education certification route, as well as the Student Teaching Intern Certificate.

Meanwhile, FUSD will continue its efforts to recruit more teachers.

“As for recruiting efforts, we attended or hosted 15 job fairs since January (both in and out of state), we have partnered with the International Alliance Group to attract qualified teachers from around the world, we upped our base salary schedule by $4,000 and we are actively partnering with every college-based teacher prep program in the state to try to place students in our buildings in an effort to grow our own,” Reznick said.

Teachers aren’t the only employees needed for the school district. Reznick said there are still openings for transportation, food service and maintenance.

“We still have openings in all these areas, as well as numerous paraprofessional openings,” Reznick said. “We also have current openings for other certified positions such as speech and language pathologist, school psychologists, counselors and social workers.”

During the July 12 FUSD Governing Board meeting, the board members were presented the revised budget by FUSD Chief Finance and Operations Officer Beverly Myers. The school budget had to be revised due to the Arizona state budget including more funds for K-12 education.

Under the revised budget, the revenue control limit is $69,901,309 compared with the proposed limit of $69,255,026. Myers said the difference came from a change that was made in one of the sections for extended school services, or ESS, categories.

Myers said that the additional revenue control limit money was put into the district’s regular education salaries and benefits, as well as salaries for the K-3 reading program.

