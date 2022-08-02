How you can use British Airways Avios for nearly free flights with American Airlines

Read on www.cnn.com
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Here's how much money you're entitled to if an airline bumps you from an oversold flight
Federal regulations say you could be entitled to up to $1,550 if an airline bumps you from a flight.
See inside the secret Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin where pilots sleep during long-haul flights
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
American Airlines passengers told to get off the plane they had just boarded after a 5-hour delay because the crew had to go off-duty
An American Airlines customer said passengers had to leave after the pilots said they had timed out. Sheila Gray said her flight from Charlotte to Boston had already been delayed by five hours. She said the airline did not offer any form of compensation.
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
A man with a lung condition had to walk after waiting 30 minutes for airport wheelchair support. Donald Willis told the Wall Street Journal he had to stop four or five times to use his inhaler. Disabled fliers have reported long waits and lost wheelchairs amid a summer of travel...
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Oversold Flight: Delta Airlines Pays Passengers $3,000 For Giving Up Their Seat
For many travelers across the country, flying has become a true nightmare as they face a lot of flight cancellations, delays or oversold flights in many US major airports. But for some, this current troubling situation turned out some extra money from hers. As CNBC reported, a passenger named Megan Keaveny received $3,000 from Delta Airlines for giving up her seat on an oversold flight.
How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200
Honeymoons can be extraordinarily expensive. But, you can save hundreds — or even thousands — by using points and miles. Here's how travel rewards saved me on my business-class honeymoon flights.
7 airline workers — from baggage handlers to pilots — reveal what it's like to work during this summer's travel chaos
Flight attendants, pilots, and baggage handlers told Insider how this summer's flight chaos has impacted their job — here are their main takeaways.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
American Airlines cutting 2% of September and October flights
American Airlines says it is cutting 2% of flights from its schedule in September and October. New travel options or refunds will be offered to passengers.
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
A former pilot with an American Airlines codeshare partner said he felt 'blackmailed' when asked to extend his flying time
A former pilot for Mesa Airlines said if he refused to fly extra hours, the airline did not provide a hotel and he'd have to sleep in the crew room.
