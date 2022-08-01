ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5MgV_0h0NjUFl00
Sumit Balmukund Pandya Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said.

Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the traffic stop in Ridgefield Park.

A judge ordered him released, with conditions, less than 24 hours later, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his investigators zeroed in on Pandya, who was “transporting bulk U.S. currency through Bergen County” in a Honda minivan, leading to the traffic stop.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 35

Neal Mcbeal
3d ago

Let’s not pretend this isn’t a ploy so they could legally steal his money. Most likely won’t even be charged, he’ll just have his money seized and split up between the department

Reply(3)
24
Randy Chamberlain
3d ago

so why is it a crime to own a business an have that much money, I run a station an do the banking an payroll so is it a crime getting pulled over on my way to banking with lots of money, mabey the man was paying bills

Reply(2)
13
Al Canino
3d ago

Illegally stealing someone's own money is a crime if conspiracy by authorities. Since when is it illegal to have large sums of cash with you!! It's your Money, do what you want with it!!

Reply
9
Related
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say

A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, NJ
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station

A Hudson Valley man is dead days after police say he was attacked at the gas pump. On Tuesday, police received a report of a man bleeding in the parking lot of a gas station in Middletown. After arriving on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 31-year-old man knocked out on the ground. Witnesses said that the unconscious man was attacked by another person who fled the gas station in a car.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Wrong-Way Hempstead Crash

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a wrong-way crash on the Northern State Parkway. It happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Hempstead. While a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, it sideswiped a Toyota west of Exit 35, state police said. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Money Laundering
Daily Voice

Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say

Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home. The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.
RAMAPO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect In Custody After Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Wappingers Falls

A suspect has been apprehended after a woman from out of state was found dead inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the Hudson Valley. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, New York State Police troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dutchess County were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

MOSQUE ATTACK: Intruders Pelt Paterson Worshippers With Rocks

Congregants were praying at a mosque in Paterson when three intruders suddenly burst in and threw rocks at them, authorities confirmed. One of the assailants held the door for the other two after nearly 100 worshippers had gathered at the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey on Preakness Avenue -- one of five services held each day -- shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

TWO-FER: Same Street, Different Shootings Reported 90 Minutes Apart In Paterson

Separate shootings near the same Paterson street corner sent two victims to the hospital less than 90 minutes apart. A 22-year-old city man got to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle after the first shooting near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
330K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy