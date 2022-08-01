ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State Police Commence First Accelerated Training Program

Baton Rouge – Twenty-eight men and women embarked on the beginning of their career as a Louisiana State Police Trooper in the department’s first accelerated training program for POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified applicants. Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 will be a 14-week accelerated academy comprised of cadets with a minimum of 2 years of full-time law enforcement experience. Although accelerated in timeframe, the training will not be less in tradition or intensity ensuring each cadet is fully prepared for a career of public service to the citizens of Louisiana.
