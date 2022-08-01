Louisiana State Police Commence First Accelerated Training Program

calcasieu.info
L'Observateur
Louisiana State Police Commence Inaugural Accelerated Academy for Certified Law Enforcement Officers
Baton Rouge – Twenty-eight men and women embarked on the beginning of their career as a Louisiana State Police Trooper in the department’s first accelerated training program for POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified applicants. Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 will be a 14-week accelerated academy comprised of cadets with a minimum of 2 years of full-time law enforcement experience. Although accelerated in timeframe, the training will not be less in tradition or intensity ensuring each cadet is fully prepared for a career of public service to the citizens of Louisiana.
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education issued LEAP scores for the 21-22 school year on August 3, 2022. The Calcasieu Parish School Board ranked in the top ten in the state for elementary and middle school growth. These results include the Louisiana schools with the highest growth rates. For one-year growth, Vincent Settlement Elementary, Nelson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary are in the top 15. T.S. Cooley Elementary was also ranked in the top ten for overall performance in the state.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana OMV Reminds Residents to get REAL ID Ready
The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 71
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71 at Gene Ball Road. Laura Lee, 35, of Boyce, Louisiana, was killed in this crash. Authorities indicated that Lee was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating August 2 House Fire that Resulted in One Death. Pineville, Louisiana – On August 2, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported that Fire Marshal deputies started investigating a fire in Pineville involving one death. According to LASFM, just before 7...
Louisiana DOTD to Begin Installing Signs in Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor for Increased Fines and Speed Cameras
Louisiana DOTD to Begin Installing Signs in Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor for Increased Fines and Speed Cameras. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that beginning August 5, 2022, more signs will be erected along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. These signs are part of a three-phase process in response to Senate Bill 435 / ACT 426, which designated the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a traffic safety corridor.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items
Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, Shreveport Police Department reported that on July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. According to police, he had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. An air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary.
Pilot dead after crop duster crashes along I-49 in Louisiana
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 1, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating two different boating incidents involving propeller strikes that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30.
mahoningmatters.com
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South Roofing...
kadn.com
Marijuana Odor Not Allowed To Justify Searches In Louisiana
Louisiana (KADN)- "This law are always designed to protect both sides. Public and also law enforcement as well." For years in Louisiana citizens, private property could be searched and seized if a police officer said three words... I smell marijuana. Now Act 473 prohibits the search without a warrant based...
Louisiana is one of the most dangerous states for motorcycle riders: Report
According to Quote Wizard, in 2020 there were 78 motorcycle fatalities in Louisiana.
KNOE TV8
Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, Karen Carter Peterson, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
Former Louisiana State Senator pleads guilty to defraud donors, political party
NEW ORLEANS – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, KAREN CARTER PETERSON, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
NOLA.com
Baby Steps: Despite recent changes, Louisiana struggles to recruit foster care workers and parents
Brandee Sandusky and her husband Rhett had been certified as foster parents for less than 24 hours in February 2018 when they got a call from the state about a newborn baby girl. “We got certified and got our first placement that same day, which hints to how great the...
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
Comments / 6