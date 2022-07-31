Man fatally shoots father before shooting himself, police say

wgno.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Deputies search for man accused of double shooting after disturbance in Houma
Violent Crimes Detectives are looking for 21-year-old Peyton Dee Chauvin of Houma, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
NOPD: Woman shoots man, leads cops on chase
A woman leads New Orleans police on a chase after allegedly shooting a man and injuring a woman during the chase. “Around 7:13 p.m. Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of North
NOLA.com
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
NOLA.com
Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
5 separate armed robberies happen within 24 hours across New Orleans: NOPD
One of the incidents happened in Algiers and the others happened near Marigny and the 7th Ward.
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
JPSO: Man found shot dead in back yard of Harvey home
Jefferson Parish deputies remain on scene at a shooting in Harvey. At 4 p.m., a press conference will be held with details on what happened expected to be released.
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in New Orleans East Wednesday morning
The NOPD said they received reports that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body in the 10000 block of Roger Drive.
NOPD Seeking Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation
New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2022, in the 2800 block of North Rocheblave Street.
Armed man steals car from repo man repossessing the vehicle says NOPD
A man armed with a gun steals a car from a repo man in New Orleans as he is repossessing the car. The incident happened at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Saint Nick Drive.
Post Register
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again
NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
Believed family altercation leads to deadly shooting in Jefferson Parish Sunday
During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.
NOLA.com
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
uptownmessenger.com
Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting
The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of...
18-year-old in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend during argument Friday night
On July 29 just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments on a call of a woman being shot at the location.
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
