Tennessee football: Josh Heupel, Vols 'feel good' about USC transfer WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

USC opens fall camp this Friday and that kicks off the 24 practices the Trojans have before they take United Airlines Field against Rice for the first game of the Lincoln Riley Era. It’s hard to imagine a program changing more significantly in less than a year’s time than USC. The roster is dramatically revamped, the coaching staff is entirely new save cornerbacks coach Donté Williams, and there is more optimism at USC than in quite a long while. USC certainly made progress in the spring but there remains much work to be done, something Riley has emphasized at every opportunity over the course of the summer. That didn’t stop him from stepping firmly towards lofty goals for the ‘22 season, so in that spirit we start with a look at some key ‘21 numbers that need to change or stay the same in order for the Trojans to realize their potential this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO