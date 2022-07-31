Tennessee football: Josh Heupel, Vols 'feel good' about USC transfer WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Related
Tennessee football among biggest movers in CBS preseason ranking, and it’s warranted
It actually wasn’t as big of a jump as it was from the beginning of last season to the end of last season, but given the way Tennessee football shocked expectations, that was to be expected. As a result, it was a big enough jump to vault them into the top 25.
247Sports
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
247Sports
USC 2022 training camp: Three key offensive stats
USC opens fall camp this Friday and that kicks off the 24 practices the Trojans have before they take United Airlines Field against Rice for the first game of the Lincoln Riley Era. It’s hard to imagine a program changing more significantly in less than a year’s time than USC. The roster is dramatically revamped, the coaching staff is entirely new save cornerbacks coach Donté Williams, and there is more optimism at USC than in quite a long while. USC certainly made progress in the spring but there remains much work to be done, something Riley has emphasized at every opportunity over the course of the summer. That didn’t stop him from stepping firmly towards lofty goals for the ‘22 season, so in that spirit we start with a look at some key ‘21 numbers that need to change or stay the same in order for the Trojans to realize their potential this year.
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Freshman Josephs takes aim at early playing time for Tennessee’s defense
As one half of the duo of talented edge defenders headlining Tennessee’s freshman class, Joshua Josephs is a candidate to help the Vols sooner rather than later. For now, the freshman is all of one practice into his collegiate career, and there’s too much work to be done to focus too much on what playing time he might get or how his role might look for a Tennessee defense needing quality pass-rushers. Josephs has put himself in position to push for those things, though, with a productive summer after joining the program a couple of months ago.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Baseball received some extremely good news this week
The Tennessee Vols baseball team received some extremely good news on Tuesday. According to a report from VolQuest, right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell has decided to return to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Sewell, who went 7-1 last season with a 2.52 ERA, had accepted a job at Knoxville’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
rockytopinsider.com
‘He’s Not Slow’: Heupel Impressed by Squirrel White’s Speed After Day One
Tennessee fans will grow to know newcomer Marquarius White over the course of this season and the following ones. However, that isn’t the exact name that people will be familiar with – it’s Squirrel White. After committing to Tennessee in July of 2021, the Pinson, Alabama native...
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program
Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Projecting Mick Cronin's starting lineup, depth pieces
Mick Cronin has quickly helped UCLA return to power. The Bruins came out of nowhere to advance to the Final Four in 2021, and UCLA had a strong 2021-22 season, winning 27 games before falling to white-hot North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Cronin is known for his wide array of fresh suits, so his new six-year contract extension only means more snazzy sideline fits are on the way.
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
wvlt.tv
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knoxville man arrested after assault with baseball bat
A Knoxville man is facing multiple assault charges after hitting someone with a baseball bat and then spitting on a police officer.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police to no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, chief says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning Sept. 1, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer be responding to some non-injury crashes, Chief Paul Noel announced Monday morning. Officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the road and needs a tow truck to move...
Maryville caregiver charged with rape of vulnerable adult
Maryville man has been charged with rape following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
Comments / 0