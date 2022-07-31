Boone Residents are likely familiar with the statue of a man playing his guitar on the corner of King Street and North Depot Street. That metal man is a tribute to Doc Watson. Watson is a 7-time Grammy Award winner who lived in Deep Gap NC, and frequently visited Boone in his lifetime. Doc was blind from birth, but never let it get in the way of following his passion. He inspired many musicians over the years both as being triumphant over his blindness and for his unique flat-picking style.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO