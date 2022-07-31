www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Related
ETSU to fire women's basketball head coach; athletic director resigns
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University is searching for both a new athletic director and a head coach for its women's basketball team after making two sudden announcements Monday morning. ETSU said it intends to fire Simon Harris, its women's basketball head coach, effective 5 p.m. on...
North Wilkesboro Speedway reopening for racing
North Wilkesboro, N.C. — The famous North Wilkesboro Speedway is once again open and holding races. The news is music (or a revving engine) to the ears of North Carolina racing fans. Drivers hit the track Monday for a practice day as a modest number of fans looking on.
Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway, work on revitalization continues
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Wilkesboro Speedway will wave the green flag Tuesday on its first race in more than a decade, with thousands of fans expected to attend one of the most anticipated events in the track’s history. Promoters said the work at the storied speedway to get it ready for […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Harold Lester Laws
Harold Lester Laws, age 85, of Green Mountain, passed away on Saturday, July 23rd at Smoky Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Yancey County, he was one of thirteen children to the late Lester and Ruby Edwards Laws. He was also preceded in death by: two brothers, Leroy Laws and Homer Laws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
Update in Simon Powell murder investigation
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the Simon Powell death investigation. Investigators have learned that Crystal Simmons, who was wanted in the murder trial, is currently in jail in Alabama on unrelated charges. Investigators with BCSO will be speaking with her soon. Randall Johnson, who was wanted […]
iheart.com
Pedestrian Killed, Summer meals rolling in H-Ville, Jobs for the Homeless?
(Arden, NC) -- The highway patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Arden. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along U.S. Highway 25 early Sunday morning. The driver never stopped. There's been no description of the vehicle. Buncombe County Studies Homelessness Jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taylorsville Times
Man leads officers on chase
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s attempted to assist the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Rd. in the Hiddenite Community. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers, traveling at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Rd. toward US 64, then taking a right onto US 64 westbound.
elizabethton.com
Butler man dies in motorcycle accident
A Butler man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle. The accident took place mid-afternoon. on Highway 19E near 1st Avenue, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Gregory Hunter Maney was riding a Honda motorcycle and had stopped at a stop sign on First...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Arthur Sherry
Arthur Sherry, formerly of Burnsville, passed away on July 27th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 17 years, Judith Gail Sherry. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran. Left to cherish his memory is...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 7/24 – 7/31/22
Robert Biddix, 40 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy T. Silvers arrested Biddix for failure to pay child support. He was issued $1,496.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 8/31/2022. Ronnie Lee Watson Jr., 40 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy B. Hollifield arrested Watson for failure to appear in court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop Reunite for Historic Late Model Run at North Wilkesboro
It’s official. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the late model competitors at North Wilkesboro Speedway later this month. Today, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed he’ll race a JR Motorsports entry in CARS Tour action during North Wilkesboro’s Racetrack Revival on Wednesday, Aug. 31. And he’ll do it with a familiar number and partner, dusting off the famed No. 3 and reuniting with iconic soda Sun Drop for the event.
Go Blue Ridge
Doc Watson Day hits Boone again
Boone Residents are likely familiar with the statue of a man playing his guitar on the corner of King Street and North Depot Street. That metal man is a tribute to Doc Watson. Watson is a 7-time Grammy Award winner who lived in Deep Gap NC, and frequently visited Boone in his lifetime. Doc was blind from birth, but never let it get in the way of following his passion. He inspired many musicians over the years both as being triumphant over his blindness and for his unique flat-picking style.
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
cardinalnews.org
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
Gunman shot and killed following triple murder in Western North Carolina
North Carolina authorities are investigating a law enforcement shooting and a triple-homicide at a home, in the Mount Mitchell area North of Asheville.
Commissioners in North Carolina vote in support of Clingmans Dome name change
The restoration of the Cherokee name, "Kuwohi" to Clingmans Dome has garnered unanimous support from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Last month, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council voted to begin the effort to petition the federal government for the name change.
Smoky Mountain News
Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years
It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
Deputies' use of deadly force in fatal Boone standoff, ambush was 'justified', DA says
BOONE, N.C. — A welfare check in Boone on April 28, 2021, turned into a deadly day for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, after two of their own died in the line of duty. Officials said two other victims and the suspect were also found dead. (Warning: Story contains...
Comments / 0