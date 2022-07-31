ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Harold Lester Laws

Harold Lester Laws, age 85, of Green Mountain, passed away on Saturday, July 23rd at Smoky Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Yancey County, he was one of thirteen children to the late Lester and Ruby Edwards Laws. He was also preceded in death by: two brothers, Leroy Laws and Homer Laws.
GREEN MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJBF

Update in Simon Powell murder investigation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the Simon Powell death investigation. Investigators have learned that Crystal Simmons, who was wanted in the murder trial, is currently in jail in Alabama on unrelated charges. Investigators with BCSO will be speaking with her soon. Randall Johnson, who was wanted […]
iheart.com

Pedestrian Killed, Summer meals rolling in H-Ville, Jobs for the Homeless?

(Arden, NC) -- The highway patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Arden. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along U.S. Highway 25 early Sunday morning. The driver never stopped. There's been no description of the vehicle. Buncombe County Studies Homelessness Jobs.
ARDEN, NC
Taylorsville Times

Man leads officers on chase

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s attempted to assist the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Rd. in the Hiddenite Community. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers, traveling at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Rd. toward US 64, then taking a right onto US 64 westbound.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
elizabethton.com

Butler man dies in motorcycle accident

A Butler man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle. The accident took place mid-afternoon. on Highway 19E near 1st Avenue, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Gregory Hunter Maney was riding a Honda motorcycle and had stopped at a stop sign on First...
BUTLER, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Arthur Sherry

Arthur Sherry, formerly of Burnsville, passed away on July 27th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 17 years, Judith Gail Sherry. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran. Left to cherish his memory is...
BURNSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 7/24 – 7/31/22

Robert Biddix, 40 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy T. Silvers arrested Biddix for failure to pay child support. He was issued $1,496.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 8/31/2022. Ronnie Lee Watson Jr., 40 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy B. Hollifield arrested Watson for failure to appear in court...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop Reunite for Historic Late Model Run at North Wilkesboro

It’s official. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the late model competitors at North Wilkesboro Speedway later this month. Today, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed he’ll race a JR Motorsports entry in CARS Tour action during North Wilkesboro’s Racetrack Revival on Wednesday, Aug. 31. And he’ll do it with a familiar number and partner, dusting off the famed No. 3 and reuniting with iconic soda Sun Drop for the event.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Doc Watson Day hits Boone again

Boone Residents are likely familiar with the statue of a man playing his guitar on the corner of King Street and North Depot Street. That metal man is a tribute to Doc Watson. Watson is a 7-time Grammy Award winner who lived in Deep Gap NC, and frequently visited Boone in his lifetime. Doc was blind from birth, but never let it get in the way of following his passion. He inspired many musicians over the years both as being triumphant over his blindness and for his unique flat-picking style.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
cardinalnews.org

How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map

This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
BRISTOL, VA
Smoky Mountain News

Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years

It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

