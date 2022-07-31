D-Roc Collapses on Stage: Did Ying Yang Twins Member Suffer From Heat Exhaustion? [VIDEO]

Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc collapsed onstage while he was performing at a show in Missouri and had to be carried out by security. On Sunday (July 31), TMZ posted a video of Ying Yang Twins member D-Roc being dragged and then carried offstage after he collapsed during his performance at the The Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, Mo. on July 29. According to the outlet, after rocking the mic for 30 minutes, D-Roc suddenly fell to the floor. Thankfully, security was able to rush him offstage so he could get medical treatment.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO