Springfield, MO

D-Roc Collapses on Stage: Did Ying Yang Twins Member Suffer From Heat Exhaustion? [VIDEO]

By Mike Stevenson
 3 days ago
XXL Mag

Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses Onstage, Carried Out By Security

Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc collapsed onstage while he was performing at a show in Missouri and had to be carried out by security. On Sunday (July 31), TMZ posted a video of Ying Yang Twins member D-Roc being dragged and then carried offstage after he collapsed during his performance at the The Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, Mo. on July 29. According to the outlet, after rocking the mic for 30 minutes, D-Roc suddenly fell to the floor. Thankfully, security was able to rush him offstage so he could get medical treatment.
hotnewhiphop.com

D-Roc Of Ying Yang Twins Insists He's Fine After Passing Out On Stage

A troubling clip circulated over the weekend, but D-Roc from the Ying Yang Twins has returned to assure his fans that his health is in check. We reported on the video that shows D-Roc being carried off stage after passing out, and after receiving a storm of messages and calls, he shared a video to say that despite how it looks, he has quickly recovered.
TMZ.com

Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses on Stage at Vanilla Ice Show

One of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed at a concert over the weekend, and had to be carried off the stage. The Twins were performing at a show in Springfield, MO at the Ozark Empire Fair, when 30 minutes into their set, D-Roc just crashed to the floor of the stage. Security rushed up to him and got him off the stage ... presumably for help.
Popculture

Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses During Concert

Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc collapsed while performing at a concert in Springfield, Mo., over the weekend, TMZ reported. The hip-hop duo's set ended after 30 minutes when D-Roc fell to the ground, and two security guards carried him offstage. A video of the incident has since circulated on social...
