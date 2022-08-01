ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie Red Birds end Home Talent Baseball League regular season on sour note

By By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

With the playoffs looming this weekend, the Sun Prairie Red Birds got caught napping in a road trip to DeForest on Sunday, July 31 to close out the Home Talent Baseball League’s regular season.

The Deacons romped to an 8-0 win over the previous top team in the Eastern Section. The loss takes away Sun Prairie’s claim as the division’s top dog, dropping them into a three-way tie for 1st place in the final regular season standings with DeForest and Monona. Thanks to tiebreakers, the Red Birds still maintain the top seed in the four-team Eastern Section playoffs beginning this weekend.

DeForest’s offense got working early in this one. Sun Prairie threw one of its best arms in the rotation, Eric Engler, but the Deacons had him timed from the leadoff batter.

A leadoff double from Derek Leighton set the pace for DeForest. A subsequent error and single would bring him in to score the first of three runs in the bottom of the first inning. A pair of dribbler singles in the infield and a well-hit single to center field would cycle through the loaded bases, bringing two more runs in to score.

The hot offensive start for DeForest was concerning for Sun Prairie, especially considering who was on the mound for the Deacons. The Red Birds had to figure out the arm of Evan Kohli, a one-time Independence League all-star in his professional baseball days. Kohli logged five innings for the Deacons, allowing just one hit and no runs in that time.

Kohli proved to be an issue on the offensive side of the ball as well. In the bottom of the second inning, he hammered a monster two-run homerun to dead center field. This was fresh on the heels of a two RBI double from Jack Olver, making it another multi-run inning for the Deacons and a 7-0 lead overall.

The Red Birds did themselves no favors in stopping the bleeding in the bottom of the third inning. Engler forced two quick outs, but broke stride with a walk. Chaos ensued as a dribbler to third base turned into two errors from the Sun Prairie defense. The poor play allowed DeForest’s eighth run to cross home as the game headed into the fourth inning.

This was the end of scoring from both sides for the remainder of the contest. Justin Krebs took the mound for the Red Birds in the bottom of the fourth and showed great control. He’d recover from a handful of sticky situations, including loaded bases in the bottom of the fifth and a runner on third in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Deacons scoreless for the remainder of the contest.

Sun Prairie had chances to get on the scoreboard, but nothing ever materialized. The Red Birds loaded the bases in the top of the fifth inning as catcher Ty Hamilton and right fielder Luke Thompson showed outstanding effort to beat out a couple of tough ground balls. The inning would end with a pop out to second base.

DeForest opted for a relief pitcher, Jake Purcell, in the top of the sixth inning. His defense had his back as the Deacons would force two double plays from that point on to frustrate the Red Birds’ comeback effort.

Heading into the top of the ninth, it looked as though the Red Birds would have just enough juice left to get a run across. Krebs and Hamilton impressed with back-to-back singles, but Purcell and his defense forced three straight outs following the hot start to douse Sun Prairie and secure the 8-0 win.

The loss snaps what was a four-game winning streak for the Red Birds. It was the first time they had been held scoreless since the second game of the 2019 season.

Even with the loss, Sun Prairie is still the top seed in the upcoming four-team Eastern Section playoffs. The Red Birds will host Cottage Grove and Monona will host DeForest with a trip to the division championship on the line on Sunday, Aug. 7.

In their only meeting this season, Cottage Grove handed Sun Prairie a 6-3 road loss on Sunday, June 12.

--

Home Talent League Eastern Section standings

(as of Sunday, July 31)

= team has qualified for Eastern Section playoffsT1. Sun Prairie, 10-4T1. Monona, 10-4T1. DeForest, 10-44. Cottage Grove, 9-5

5. Montello, 9-5

6. Columbus, 7-6

T7. Portage, 5-9

T7. Poynette, 5-9

9. Rio, 4-10

10. Marshall, 0-14

Comments / 0

 

