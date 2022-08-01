ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Voices: If we had listened to the Wombles in the 1970s, we’d be much better off now

By Ian Hamilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsIoA_0h0LnKoX00

There are many similarities between the 1970s and now, not just with rising prices of food and fuel. 1973 also saw The Wombles come to our screens with a five-minute slot just before BBC news. They immediately captured the imagination of not just children but adults too.

The mission of these furry-looking characters – which included Great Uncle Bulgaria, Orinoco and Madame Cholet – was to “make good use of bad rubbish”, collecting and recycling rubbish in creative ways. They were the original environmental campaigners, spreading the message to young children and any adults watching. They were way ahead of their time too, as most of the attention given to the environment in the 1970s was about keeping our streets clean and tidy, not the impact rubbish and waste had on the environment.

Unlike today, back in the 1970s there weren’t green and brown bins or glass, cardboard and tin waste recycling facilities. So, to many viewers even if they got the Womble message, they were limited in how environmentally friendly they could be.

As with so many iconic inventions, the name and concept for The Wombles was born out of an accident rather than design. The creator, Elisabeth Beresford, took her daughter, Kate, for a walk on Wimbledon Common, which she couldn’t pronounce, calling it “wombledon” instead. This mispronunciation sparked the idea of The Wombles and their characters, most of which are believed to be based on Elisabeth’s family members.

Part of the success of The Wombles TV animation was the voices created for each character by Bernard Cribbins. The voices were a perfect match and brought each of the seven Wombles to life. Even the theme music was a hit: “ The Wombling Song ”, as were seven other singles released from the series. They were even awarded the top singles band in 1974 by Music Week .

We can only imagine the impact of their message if social media had been around, although they do now have their own Twitter account with over 40,000 followers. We recognise that we have all been too slow in not only accepting global warming but taking active steps in doing our bit to slow the heating of the planet.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

If the infrastructure had been in place to help people recycle 50 years ago in the 1970s, we could have accelerated efforts to reduce waste and, critically, establish habits that would contribute to halting the environmental catastrophe we now face.

Just like Prince Charles’s, the Wombles’ message on the environment in the seventies wasn’t heeded or acted on. It would take decades before any meaningful action would be taken collectively and individually on the environment – even now it’s not clear that we have done enough to head off the fast-paced warming of our planet.

If only we had listened to seven fluffy but bold pioneers with their simple message and all become Wombles, we’d be Wombling much more freely now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
RadarOnline

'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources

Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Cribbins
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Nothing prepares you for this moment’: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig announce birth of baby boy

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.The former professional boxer and her girlfriend, model Ella Baig, announced the news in an Instagram post posted on Tuesday 11 July.The couple shared a black and white photograph of their hands cradling the baby’s feet on both their profiles, as well as another photograph of themselves smiling while Baig was in labour.Adams wrote in the caption: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adams has arrived.“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Amazon gives Alexa a new name

Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”.  Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voices#Infrastructure#Great Uncle#Orinoco
The Independent

Christine McGuinness appears to address break-up with Paddy in new video

Christine McGuinness has appeared to address her separation from husband Paddy McGuinness in a new Instagram video.Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (4 August), Christine, 34, posted a montage of herself on a train and sightseeing around London accompanied by the track “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons.The former Real Housewives of Cheshire star also posted an image of herself to her Instagram feed, which showed her with a suitcase, backpack and a video camera.She captioned the post: “And suddenly you know... It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.” ...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Sizzling’: Viewers react after Kay Burley quotes Eminem as she roasts Liz Truss in leadership debate

Kay Burley has been praised by viewers for her takedown of Liz Truss, which included a nod to an Eminem lyric.During a debate on Sky News last night (4 August), the broadcaster interviewed Number 10 hopefuls Truss and Rishi Sunak.At one point, Burley began listing all the different examples of when Truss has made drastic U-turns in her views and policies.“You were a Remainer, and now you’re not,” she said. “You supported Brits to fight in Ukraine, then you didn’t. You wanted to build on the Green Belt, and now you don’t. You wanted to abolish the monarchy, and...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Richie Anderson third celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Presenter Richie Anderson said it is a “massive honour” to be dancing in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, after he was announced as the third celebrity contestant.The TV and radio personality is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.The news was announced during the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday.Swapping early mornings for Saturday nights, Richie Anderson joins our line-up! 🕺🏻👉 https://t.co/fL7YA6QS8e @richie_anderson @BBCRadio2 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/EGGMdNjFsj— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2022He said: “This is a dream...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Recycling
The Independent

Kylie Jenner responds to claims of unsanitary protocol at Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner has responded to accusations that she had not employed proper sanitation protocols at her manufacturing lab for Kylie Cosmetics.On Wednesday (3 August), the 24-year-old founder visited the cosmetics factory for ner namesake beauty brand in Milan, Italy.While there, Jenner shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs to offer fans a glimpse at upcoming Kylie Cosmetics products. “We are in Milan for 24 hours to visit all of the makeup factories to check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming that I am very excited about, and I wanted to take you guys along with me,” Jenner said in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How to support teenage kids through their first relationships

A teenager’s first relationship can seem like the most important thing in the world to them – and if it breaks up, it’s like the end of the world.And while their much more experienced parents can see from the start that such relationships are unlikely to last, it’s not something they can really say to their child. In fact, it can be very hard to know what to say at all – or if, indeed, they should even utter a word.“It can be hard navigating a first relationship with your teenage child,” says Relate (relate.org.uk) counsellor Holly Roberts. “They’re likely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Gemma Collins feels ‘totally cured’ after ‘unreal’ transformation

Gemma Collins has said she feels “totally cured” thanks to a hair transformation after she was placed on antibiotics for a chest infection. The former The Only Way is Essex star, 41, has taken to Instagram to flaunt her new locks having spent hours at the salon undergoing her glamorous hair transformation.She panned the camera up and down the length of the flowing, loosely curled extentsions which had been added to her short hair, before insisting that her hairdresser make the billowing tresses even “bigger”. View this post on Instagram ...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Bride sparks debate after kicking sister-in-law out of wedding over dress colour

A bride has created a debate on social media after she revealed that she ordered her future sister-in-law to leave her wedding reception for wearing a red dress.Posting on the popular Reddit thread “Am I The A**hole” under the username reddresswedding, the bride, 32, begins her post by describing her new husband’s sister as being “obsessed” and “a little too close” to him.“[His sister] tackles him, sits a little close to him, always grabbing his arm, his waist, things of that nature,” she wrote.She continued to explain that her sister-in-law went as a guest instead of in the wedding party...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Ginger Spice turns 50: Her incredible style evolution from the 90s to now

Bursting onto the pop scene in 1994 as one-fifth of the Spice Girls, Geri Horner (née Halliwell) has been in the spotlight for more than 25 years.During that time the showbiz star – who turns 50 on August 6 – has been quite the fashion chameleon, often switching up her style to suit her career and personal life.To mark the milestone birthday, we take a look back at her remarkable fashion evolution…1990s: Ginger SpiceTaking the pop world by storm in the mid-1990s – alongside Spice Girls bandmates Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – Horner was given...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dives to gold as celebrity dad Fred watches with pride

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrated her Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 10-metre platform final with a hot chocolate – which probably would not have taken her dad Fred too long to whisk up.The 17-year-old delivered a first senior international victory on Thursday evening at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of England’s team-mate Lois Toulson to top the leaderboard by a huge 20.20 points.Fred Sirieix, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, enjoyed every moment of watching his daughter go for gold, sharing a video clip of her competing on his Instagram account.After taking everything in her wake in Birmingham,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s long distance relationship has ‘not been easy’

Kim Kardashian “can’t wait” for boyfriend Pete Davidson to return from Australia where he has been filming his new movie, Wizards!.Davidson, 28, has been noticeably absent from the 41-year-old’s social media pages over the past few weeks as the pair have had to make their relationship long distance.Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October last year, when the SKIMS mogul hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live that saw her and Davidson kiss during a skit.They made their relationship Instagram official in April, and Davidson is set to appear in the next season of The Kardashians, which will...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy