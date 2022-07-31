ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1972-2022: Florida and the Clean Water Act at 50

mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Aug. 1, 2022: Announcing WUFT’s special project, Watershed, a series exploring Florida’s water quality

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Today WUFT News launches WATERSHED, an investigation into statewide water quality marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and Florida Water Resources Act of 1972. Funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative, University of Florida journalism fellows reported on the state’s waters half a century after those sweeping laws. What progress can the state celebrate, and what waters are still ailing, or worsening amid climate change, pollution and outdated infrastructure? What bold actions are possible now?
FLORIDA STATE
