1972-2022: Florida and the Clean Water Act at 50

VP Harris Says Resiliency Money Coming To South Florida
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
The Point, Aug. 1, 2022: Announcing WUFT’s special project, Watershed, a series exploring Florida’s water quality
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Today WUFT News launches WATERSHED, an investigation into statewide water quality marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and Florida Water Resources Act of 1972. Funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative, University of Florida journalism fellows reported on the state’s waters half a century after those sweeping laws. What progress can the state celebrate, and what waters are still ailing, or worsening amid climate change, pollution and outdated infrastructure? What bold actions are possible now?
Red handed: The connection between human pollution and Florida's worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
Plant it and they will come
Palatka high school Bassmaster anglers Syler Prince, Cody Mullis and Camryn Teuton along with 45 other local volunteers helped the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in their efforts to restore eelgrass in the St. Johns River and Lake George. Lake George was once full of plants and aquatic...
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
We need the people from California, Michigan and New York
If it wasn’t for the California, Michigan and New Yorkers the Villages would be a problem.
How to block robocalls as Florida joins national task force
A new task force against spammy robocalls has launched, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
PHOTO: Alligators appear to 'hug' at Florida preserve
MICANOPY, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a hug. Photographer Michelle Siefken was visiting Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, Florida recently when she spotted two young alligators getting cozy. "Need a hug?" she captioned the photo on Facebook. The two buddies are seen laying closely together with one...
Three shark attacks reported in Florida in less than a week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten on the foot by a shark off the coast of Daytona Beach. He's one of the three people in Florida who've been attacked by sharks in the last week. A relaxing day at the beach quickly took...
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
